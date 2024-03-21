As Leeds United begin to think about life in the Premier League in the middle of a dramatic Championship promotion push, they've also been forced to think about drastic action to fend off interest in one of Daniel Farke's stars.

Leeds transfer news

If Leeds earn promotion, they will hope to see a number of players stay put at Elland Road for at least a year, but that won't stop the rumours from coming. Crysencio Summerville has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool after his outstanding season in England's second tier.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Gnonto's future is always a subject of interest, given rumours regarding his potential exit in the last two transfer windows. So, Farke and the 49ers could certainly have their work cut out for them this summer, even with a place in the Premier League.

There could at least be some good news on the transfer front, however, with Joe Rodon linked with a permanent move to the Yorkshire club and Sean Longstaff targeted ahead of the window. What's more, the Whites won't be giving up their best players without a fight, particularly 18-year-old Archie Gray.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Leeds are set to offer Gray a new contract just months after agreeing fresh terms with the teenager. The right-back put pen to paper on a new deal until 2028 back in January, but Leeds are now reportedly set to go one step further by improving his terms even more to fend off interest from the Premier League.

In a drastic move, those at Elland will hope that a second big pay rise and further extended terms are enough to keep hold of their young star - Gray is certainly ready for the top flight, either way.

"Incredible" Gray is Premier League-ready

Be it with Leeds or a summer move elsewhere, there's no doubt that Gray is ready for the Premier League. The right-back, who is naturally a midfielder, has made the position his own at Elland Road this season, starting 33 of his side's 38 Championship games.

It was a rise that Jermaine Beckford knew was coming from Gray's first game this season, having praised the teenager. Beckford told Sky Sports, via Leeds Live: "I thought he was incredible. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first-team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him."

"He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."

Still only 18, Gray will only get better and better too, especially when the Premier League arrives one way or another. It's no shock that Leeds are reportedly taking such dramatic action to fend off any interest.