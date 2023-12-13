Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an encouraging start to the campaign under Gary O'Neil and Sunday People reporter Neil Moxley has now given an update on their potential January transfer activity in the striking department.

Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to impress...

Despite a recent wobble, Wolves have lost just three of their last ten fixtures across all competitions and look like a sure-fire bet to retain their Premier League status in comfortable fashion, given that they sit ten points above 18th-place Luton Town on 19 points with 16 fixtures played.

Last weekend, a 1-1 draw at Molineux helped to extend their unbeaten run on home soil to six matches; however, the Old Gold will be frustrated that they weren't able to see victory over the line against Steve Cooper's stubborn Nottingham Forest outfit.

Sharing his post-match thoughts, O'Neil echoed this sentiment and indicated his frustration that his side couldn't fashion more opportunities on the day, stating via the club's official website: "We’re probably all feeling as the fans feel, just frustrated that we didn’t show more quality and more oomph to cause them some problems."

West Ham United represent the Old Gold's next test in the English top-flight this weekend followed closely by a congested run of fixtures where they will take on Chelsea, Everton and Brentford, with the latter being pitted against Wolves in both league and FA Cup action.

Undoubtedly, part of O'Neil's impressive work at Molineux has centred around getting the most out of his players in the final third, with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto Pablo Sarabia and Sasa Kalajdzic all coming up with important goal contributions over the course of 2023/24.

Now, reporter Moxley has given an insight into potential January transfer plans in the West Midlands, with a particular emphasis being placed on the striking department.

Neil Moxley suggests Wolves will add goals in January

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Moxley has indicated that Wolves could look to bring in attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Wolves' forwards - all competitions (statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt) Player Goals Assists Hwang Hee-chan 9 2 Pedro Neto 1 8 Sasa Kalajdzic 3 1 Matheus Cunha 5 3 Pablo Sarabia 1 6

Moxley also signalled his belief that £7-10 million may be available to spend in January, stating: "I think somewhere between £7m-£10m. I think that's about right. I think that's the sort of money they have to spend in January.

"I hope they spend it wisely because adding a few more goals to a team that has struggled a little bit over the years, even when Nuno Espirito Santo was taking them up the league, they relied heavily on the goals of Raul Jimenez and have struggled a little bit to replicate that. So yeah, I'd like to see them spend a little bit of money and get an alternative up front because goals are hard to come by."

Of course, the Premier League can be a cruel mistress regarding injuries and drops in form that can influence certain players, which makes the prospect of Wolves looking to bring another attack-minded player into the building in January a potentially wise move as O'Neil aims to break into the top half of the table.