One journalist has made an extraordinary claim about Ruben Amorim that could have a direct impact on Chelsea this summer.

Amorim apologetic after West Ham talks

Sporting boss Amorim has barely been out of the headlines in recent weeks amid rumours of a move to the Premier League. The 39-year-old was hotly tipped for the vacant Liverpool role this summer, while West Ham United have also been linked with a move for him. Last week, he flew to England for talks with the Hammers, but nothing appears to have been decided and it is a decision that he regrets.

Ahead of his side's clash with Porto, he issued a public apology for his trip: "So let's get the elephant out of the room and I'll talk about it once. Obviously, my trip was a mistake, the timing was completely wrong, it didn't seem right at the time.

"It was wrong, especially when I'm so demanding with my players and always the first to say that each one's problems don't go away. They can overpower the team, I have already removed players from the squad for much less."

West Ham remain keen on landing the coach, but Liverpool have since all-but-confirmed a deal for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, ruling that out as a potential destination. And now, an astonishing new claim has been made.

That comes courtesy of Pedro Sepúlveda, who took to X to claim that Chelsea had in fact paid for the plane to bring Amorim to England amid continuing uncertainty around Mauricio Pochettino, and reports West Ham had done so were "fake".

A poor season and a fanbase divided on the Argentine has led to speculation that he will not be in the Stamford Bridge dugout next season, and Sepúlveda also claims the ex-Spurs boss will "probably leave Chelsea in the end of the season".

The Blues have won just 13 Premier League games, the same number as Wolves and just one more than Everton. Despite this, they could yet sneak into a European football spot with a strong end to the season, with the Stamford Bridge outfit 5 points behind Newcastle with a game in hand on the Magpies. All this comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented injury crisis that has seen stars dropping like flies across the campaign.

Chelsea's difficult Premier League season Wins 13 Points per game 1.45 Goals scored per game 1.91 Goals conceded per game 1.79

Pochettino's future may already have been decided though. Speaking to the Chelsea Chronicle, Graeme Bailey explained: “We know they are looking at the manager market. It’s something they’re doing their due diligence on, the hierarchy. Me personally, from what I’ve been told from a few sources etc., the expectation is they’ll make a change. I think they will.”

That could leave the door open to appoint Amorim, who the Blues held talks with before ultimately opting to appoint Pochettino 12 months ago. And, if the news about the Portuguese boss is indeed correct, and Chelsea have held yet more face to face talks with him in recent weeks, it could point to the fact that Pochettino's days in the dugout are running out.