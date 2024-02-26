After falling to a late winner at Wembley on Sunday, Chelsea look set to go another season without silverware. With fans' frustrations clear, questions are now being asked of the man in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

Things go from bad to worse for Chelsea

If you were to sum up Chelsea's season in a phrase, it would likely sound similar to Gary Neville's damning summation of the side following the League Cup final. Branding the team "the blue billion-pound bottle-jobs", Neville took aim at Chelsea's excessive spending that has so far yielded no success on the pitch.

Sitting eleventh in the Premier League and closer to relegation than the Champions League, it is safe to say that change is needed to stop the rot at Stamford Bridge. With Todd Boehly seemingly desperate to solve these problems regardless of the cost, the question has now become whether a change in the dugout is what Chelsea need.

With the 51-year-old seemingly snubbing a handshake from the Chelsea owner after the final, there is now speculation that Boehly could call time on Mauricio Pochettino's time in West London.

Arriving at Stamford Bridge in July 2023, Pochettino was supposed to be the manager to lead the Boehly project. With an impressive CV including taking Spurs to a Champions League final, it was thought that the Argentinian could steady the ship after a poor spell with Graham Potter at the helm.

Less than a year on from the appointment and it is clear that doubts are starting to arise about Pochettino with reports now arriving from sources within the club.

Following Sunday's loss, Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke is reporting the feeling within Chelsea about Pochettino's future at the club. A well placed source at Stamford Bridge told the outlet that there will not be a "knee jerk" reaction following the result.

Sources at the club also told O'Rourke that “no rash decisions are likely” between now and the summer, meaning that Pochettino will remain in post until May at the earliest. Given the lack of other options currently on the market, it makes sense for Boehly to give his manager time while they look for a potential replacement.

With an FA Cup fourth round fixture at home to Leeds United coming up this week, Pochettino will be desperate to progress the quarter finals and ease some of the pressure currently on his position. Desperate to secure his first silverware in almost six years of English football, success in the FA Cup could be what determines his future at Stamford Bridge.

Turning to the league, Chelsea also have a four point deficit to make up on seventh placed Brighton. Progressing in the FA Cup and securing some form of European football may buy Pochettino some time however, with another high spending summer on the cards, the pressure is on the Argentinian to finally start to deliver.