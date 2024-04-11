As the season begins to reach its conclusion and Rangers begin to dream about their Scottish Premiership title aspirations becoming an undeniable reality, those at Ibrox have already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window. But it's not all good news.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, it's set to be a summer of departures at Ibrox, with Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun all out of contract come the end of the season. Forced to make several changes, Philippe Clement must get things right when it comes to reinforcements, with or without the league title.

In that regard, it looks as though Rangers' first strategy will be to turn loan deals permanent. The likes of Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes have already been linked with those exact moves in what could provide the Gers an instant boost this summer. Both still young players, Clement will hope to see them get even better with permanent stays, rather than watching on as they achieve great things elsewhere or back at their parent clubs.

It is also a deal that Rangers want to seal for Abdallah Sima. Unlike Silva and Cortes, however, those at Ibrox could miss out this summer. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers may see their deal for Sima hijacked by Premier League and elite European sides better placed to match Brighton & Hove Albion's reported price tag of £10-15m this summer.

Missing out on a player of Sima's quality after his successful loan spell would be a major blow for Rangers, especially if it simply comes down to financial power. Qualification for the Champions League would help their cause, but even then it remains to be seen whether the Gers could compete alongside England's top-flight and European clubs in the transfer market.

"Terrific" Sima could be key to a title defence

If Rangers do end the current season with the Scottish crown back in their hands, then the focus must shift to defending that very title, which Sima should get the chance to play an important part in. After seeing his current season disrupted by injury, the forward arguably has unfinished business at Ibrox too - business that he could bring to an end next season.

Brighton will be keen to get the right price for the 22-year-old who former coach Billy Reid praised at the start of the season: "He’s a player who needs to be at his top physical level to show what he’s capable of.

"He trained well and worked really hard in every session because he wants to do well. As a lad, he’s terrific. He was one of those boys who always came in with a smile on his face. He’s an infectious character and even when his English wasn’t great, he was always a big part of the dressing room. Now he’s comfortable speaking the language, I’m sure he is popular around Ibrox.”

If this summer is to be the end of Sima's time at Rangers, then he will leave having helped them well on their way to a dramatic title win with 11 goals and two assists to his name in the Scottish Premiership this season.