An update has emerged on the future of Sean Dyche as the pressure mounts on the Everton boss following a difficult start to the season.

Everton looking to avoid Premier League relegation

After helping the Toffees avoid Premier League relegation last season despite two separate points deductions for breaching the league's PSR rules, Dyche has been tasked with the same job once more.

However, the start to the season has been less than ideal, with Everton currently sitting 16th in the Premier League and just three points above the relegation zone, with just two wins and 10 points to their name thus far.

Their 10 goals scored is the third-lowest in the division, and they have managed to find the net just three times in their last five games, with two of those coming against Ipswich Town.

Fewest goals scored in the Premier League 24/25 Club Goals scored Southampton 7 Crystal Palace 8 Everton 10 Ipswich Town 12 Manchester United 12

Against a struggling West Ham side, who, like Everton, have an under-pressure manager, they could not find the back of the net and were held to a 0-0 draw to the frustration of the Everton faithful, who are growing increasingly tired of the style of play on show at Goodison Park this season.

Now, an update has been forthcoming on his future at the club, and it is mixed news for those fans.

That comes as the BBC's chief football correspondent, Phil McNulty, has claimed that he doesn't expect Dyche to be sacked in the immediate future unless things get significantly worse, with Everton remaining in the Premier League being the main target this season ahead of the move to a new stadium at the end of the campaign.

Writing on BBC Sport, he admitted that "the return of 10 points from their first 11 games is well below what would have been expected given those fixtures", with Everton having among the easiest games in the Premier League so far this season.

However, he added: "I do not think Everton, given that a new ownership is in the process of being confirmed, will consider changing managers unless it really becomes a dire emergency."

Amid the ongoing Friedkin takeover, Sean Dyche's "track record" of keeping his sides in the Premier League - albeit with uninspiring football at times - is also in his favour as they look to maintain their status as a top-flight side.

However, there is hope for the future for Everton fans, as McNulty added he would "be very surprised" if Dyche was still in charge by the time the club debut in their new stadium. He explained: "His contract expires at the end of the season and history shows new owners nearly always want their own managers." This could see Everton appoint a more attack-minded coach in 2025/26, whatever happens.

For now, though, it appears that Dyche is very much here to stay unless relegation becomes a serious possibility for the Merseyside outfit.