Following a disappointing start to their Premier League return and a dispute behind the scenes, Russell Martin is now reportedly under increasing pressure at Southampton.

Southampton's poor start

It was always going to be a tough start for Southampton back in the Premier League or for any club, for that matter, such is the quality in England's top flight. But their most recent 3-1 defeat against Brentford once again exposed the damning problems that Martin must fix during the international break.

As impressive as Thomas Frank's side are, Southampton should see Brentford as a realistic chance to gain at least a point. Instead, however, they were eased aside in alarming fashion, before Martin expressed his disappointment.

The Southampton boss said via BBC Sport: "We're very disappointed with the result and the goals we conceded. I feel like we're hurting ourselves a little bit. We had the best chance in the first half with Adam Armstrong.

"It's about taking a breath in that moment, that's my job to get rid of the tension. I don't think there was much in it between the two teams. We have to stop making mistakes that hurt us."

Referencing his side's play style when claiming that they're "hurting" themselves so far this season, Martin could be left regretting the way that he has set the Saints up.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Martin's style of play may now lead to his sacking. Some higher ups at Southampton reportedly want the manager to take a more pragmatic approach to earn results rather than run the risk of playing good football at the detriment of points. Martin, however, is seemingly standing firm when it comes to his system.

As a result of both his side's poor start and that dispute, Southampton have reportedly given Martin until the end of the month to turn things around before he is potentially shown the exit door.

Why Southampton should trust Martin

In the short-term, Southampton will undoubtedly have to suffer; players will have to learn the hard way under Martin, both on and off the ball. The best of the best in Pep Guardiola made John Stones learn the hard way at the beginning of his Manchester City career and the England star is now one of the best ball-playing defenders in world football.

Of course, those at St Mary's may not have the next Stones on their hands and Martin is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of Guardiola, but he is heading in the right direction on the style front and abandoning what got him this far helps no one.

The Saints must think of the long-term plan. By adopting a more pragmatic approach now with an alternative option at the chance - not guarantee - of avoiding relegation, Southampton would just be pulling the break on the inevitable. However, by remaining patient with Martin, he could help the club follow a similar path to Frank and Brentford by becoming an established Premier League side once again.

It's going to be a big four weeks at St Mary's, either way, and one which could yet see Martin win the unwanted race to be sacked in the Premier League.