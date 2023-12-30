Russell Martin didn't take long to find his feet at Southampton and could yet take the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With Ipswich Town slipping up in recent weeks, drawing against rivals Norwich City and then suffering a 4-0 thrashing against Leeds United before drawing against Leicester City, Southampton could be primed to take charge in the race to go up. As the January transfer window swings open, Martin could look to secure a number of new faces who could go on to define Southampton's season. And among those potentially arriving may well be one particular Premier League player.

Southampton transfer news

Despite losing both James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, Southampton did well to keep hold of a number of solid performers. The likes of Che Adams and Adam Armstrong stayed put to hand Martin an early boost in his tenure. Now, however, the manager can turn his attention back to reinforcements ahead of the winter window opening in a matter of days.

Reports suggest that the Saints are even eyeing a move to sign a player on loan from a rival club in the top flight. According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Southampton want to sign Bournemouth winger David Brooks on loan in January.

Facing competition from Leeds for Brooks' signature, if Bournemouth decide to sanction a January move, Southampton could land themselves a major advantage in the race for promotion over Daniel Farke's side. The Wales midfielder certainly has the quality to make all the difference and could have a big decision to make next month.

"Intelligent" Brooks could help Southampton seal promotion

After returning from a battle with long-term illness, Brooks has shown glimpses of nearing his best for Bournemouth this season so could help the club push for promotion. First, however, the 26-year-old needs consistent game time - something that may not come at the Vitality as Brooks' stats show.

The winger has started just twice in the Premier League this season and could look to a side like Southampton to gain first-team action. With three goal involvements in that time too, the Welshman may burst into life with more action, something which has been seen with another loanee in Ryan Fraser, who is growing into life at St Mary's.

Earning plenty of praise during his time at Bournemouth, former boss and current Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said back in 2018:

"It has typified his introduction to the club. He has played ever so well for us, he has got a creative flair, non-stop energy and he took his goals really well today. He is a player that can do a little bit of everything, he is very good offensively, is creative, turns well with the ball and is very intelligent. His first goal was sublime and his second was very clever because he was running at an angle and just directed it backwards behind him which was really impressive."