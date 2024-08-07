Reporter Graeme Bailey has provided an exciting update on Leeds United's potential move for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

Leeds make opening verbal bid for Rowe to replace Summerville

The Whites are on the hunt to replace Crysencio Summerville after his move to West Ham was announced over the weekend. Daniel Farke admitted after Leeds’ final pre-season game against Valencia on Saturday that the club are working to find “good solutions to compensate his loss”.

"Obviously he was not just named but also in general I would say the best player in this league last season, with many goals and assists, it will never be easy to replace him, especially one on one. We have to be aware to bring a player in, in his position definitely, but as a team and a group we have to make sure we share his goals and assists.

“To bring a new player in who will be the new best player in this league will be pretty difficult, you can't have so much money as you need to spend in order to bring in a new Summerville. I've spoken about how much I like and value him and of course we'll miss him but a club never relies on just one person, not on player, one coaching staff member or even the manager, the club and the team is always bigger.

“We work to find good solutions to compensate his loss and try to be in other areas perhaps even a bit stronger. This is what we will do once this business happens but I expect this to happen."

Rowe is emerging as the top target to come in at Elland Road, with talks being held with Norwich over a potential deal. Football Insider have gone one step further and claimed that Leeds have made a verbal £7m offer to Norwich which was swiftly turned down.

Speaking to LeedsUnited.News in the last 48 hours, Bailey has been told that Leeds are looking to seal a deal for under £10m, with those at Carrow Road seemingly willing to cash in this summer.

“Leeds are talking to Norwich about Rowe, came up in Sara talks. I’m told they want him for less than £10m overall and it seems they [Norwich] are willing to let him go.”

The 21-year-old is into the final 12 months of his Norwich contract, although the Canaries have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

However, it looks as if a deal is there to be done following this promising update from Bailey, and Rowe appears to be a fan of Leeds as a club also, saying about the Elland Road atmosphere previously: “Elland Road had the most noise that I can remember. It was a crazy game. Even though we lost I was just in awe of the atmosphere.

"I couldn't believe it, this was what my dream was literally about. Even though we lost, it was just like, 'wow'. Imagine being on the opposite side to that. I feel like that's a feeling that I always chase. Those kinds of moments, they kind of keep you motivated and hungry for trying to make yourself feel that emotion in the future."