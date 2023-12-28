Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers looks to be putting his transfer plans into motion at Parkhead and is keen to strengthen three separate positions in January, according to latest reports.

Celtic gear up to spend in January...

Celtic had a busy summer transfer window, but you could argue that only one of their multiple signings, Honduran winger Luis Palma, has established himself as a regular starter at the Scottish Premiership champions.

On-loan midfielder Paulo Bernardo has started the Hoops' last two league matches and has been an impressive figure in the heart of midfield; however, arrivals such as Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki have failed to establish themselves in Rodgers' side despite involvement earlier in the campaign.

Making his feelings known, Rodgers has repeated calls to add extra quality to his side, with an interview from late November placing a special emphasis on strengthening in the forward areas, with the Northern Irishman saying:

"We want to bring in quality, especially at the top end of the field. That’s hopefully something that we can hope to resolve in the next couple of windows."

"We need to add quality. That’s the glaring thing that stands out within the squad. If we can have players available and add to that then we can go again and push forward."

The Hoops are essentially neck-and-neck with Glasgow rivals Rangers factoring in games in hand heading into the New Year and the January window could well be crucial in their endeavours to win the Scottish Premiership title once again come May. Now, one reporter has identified the positions that Rodgers could look to strengthen in the mid-season window to give him an edge in the battle to claim the Scottish top-flight crown.

Brendan Rodgers keen to strengthen three Celtic positions...

Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke provided an exciting transfer update, claiming Celtic will look to sign a striker, central midfielder and left-sided winger in the January transfer window. A forward is believed to be the top priority at Parkhead, with Kyogo Furuhashi expected to be involved with Japan at the Asian Cup and Oh Hyeon-gyu already selected to compete with South Korea.

Focus has also been placed on recruiting a prolific midfielder who can add goals from the engine room and another wide option to provide strength in depth. Finding a long-term replacement between the sticks for Joe Hart is also on the agenda; however, signing a goalkeeper is not deemed to be essential in January.

Some names have come to light in the last few weeks regarding potential Celtic targets, including Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva, Hacken midfielder Romeo Amane and Gwangju midfielder Jung. Nonetheless, there isn't an element of certainty over the Hoops will look to sign once the window opens, meaning we will need to wait and see on that front.