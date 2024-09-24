Prospective new Everton owner Dan Friedkin is reportedly looking to act fast when he takes charge of the club, with a key update emerging over the futures of Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell.

Everton close to Friedkin Group takeover

It may have been a shocking start to the season in the Premier League for the Blues, with just one point on the board from five matches, but there now appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel.

On Monday, it emerged that The Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to buy Everton, purchasing 94.1% of Farhad Moshiri's share in the process. It would bring an end to a grim period under the current ownership, during which time the Merseysiders have been plagued by financial issues, even leading to points deductions in the league.

Supporters have staged protests against Moshiri outside Goodison Park, such has been their level of displeasure at the situation, but that now finally looks to be coming to an end, ahead of the move to Bramley Moore Dock at the end of this season.

Friedkin will have a lot to sort out upon becoming Everton's new owner, however, with the situation surrounding Dyche's future as manager key, and Thelwell's role as Director of Football. The former is under huge pressure, given the poor start to the campaign, and the likes of Gareth Southgate, David Moyes and Graham Potter have all been mentioned as potential options to come in and replace him.

Friedkin to act fast with Dyche and Thelwell

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Friedkin will "look to resolve the futures" of both Dyche and Thelwell as soon as he takes charge at Goodison, with the pair both out of contract next year.

The update states that he will "immediately need to make major decisions about the club’s future due to them sitting 19th in the Premier League table after the first five games."

While this doesn't specifically state what Friedkin's decision will be regarding Dyche and Thelwell, it is encouraging to hear that he is going to be proactive, ensuring that things don't drag on in the same manner.

It may be that he thinks Dyche is the right man to take Everton forward, having still done plenty of good despite the Blues' current struggles, although a recent report claimed that this period leading up to the next international break in October is likely to prove pivotal for the current manager.

As for Thelwell, Friedkin will know the importance of having a strong relationship with the Director of Football, so he will have to weigh up whether he thinks he is still the right choice or can be improved upon. He has had to work under a tight budget, which has been tough, so he could thrive with more money to work with.

It is certainly an exciting period at Goodison all of a sudden, which is badly needed for supporters who have had to suffer so much of late, with the hope being that this is a major turning point in the club's recent history.