Prospective new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has already been given a transfer boost at the London Stadium after an exciting new update emerged.

Julen Lopetegui set to take over from David Moyes at West Ham

It has been confirmed by the Hammers that David Moyes will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with Lopetegui on course to come in.

In fact, the former Wolves manager has already agreed terms with Irons officials, with details now being finalised and contracts being drawn up ahead of a move to London, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard will have plenty of work to do ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, both on the training pitch and in the transfer market. For example, West Ham have conceded a whopping 70 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any side outside of the bottom three.

New additions at the back could therefore be targeted, but by the looks of it, defence isn’t the only area West Ham could bolster.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke shared news out of West Ham in the last 48 hours, revealing that Lopetegui has been given assurances by the Hammers regarding transfer funds.

In fact, Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten will be working with a “huge” summer budget, with the reporter adding that the club are set to prioritise bringing in a new centre-back, left-back and striker to the London Stadium over the coming months.

Lopetegui will more than likely be delighted that he will be able to make his mark in the transfer market straightaway, and there have already been rumours about specific signings.

In attack, Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has reportedly been offered to West Ham after agents reached out for talks, with the youngster potentially available to sign on loan. Another teenage attacker, Wesley Gassova, is also on the radar, with a new £15m+ bid being made to Corinthians after an opening offer was turned down.

Elsewhere, the Hammers, alongside rivals Tottenham Hotspur, are thought to be leading the way to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney and are primed to launch a £50m bid for the England international, who appears to be on course to leave the Bees.

There could also be a number of departures over the coming weeks as well, with Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Danny Ings among those “on the chopping block” according to Football Insider.

Meanwhile, those at West Ham are expecting star attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta to leave this summer, so Lopetegui may need a replacement for the Brazilian alongside a centre-back, left-back and striker.