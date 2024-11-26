Glasgow Rangers' turbulent start to the season continued at the weekend as Philippe Clement's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.

Sam Dalby opened the scoring for the visitors in the 36th minute when he headed home Vicko Sevelj's deep cross past Jack Butland. The visitors could have extended their lead through Dalby and David Babunsk, but were made to rue their misses after the break when Vaclav Cerny levelled to rescue a point for the Gers.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership results this season Matchday Opponent Score 12 Dundee United 1-1 11 Hearts 1-0 win 10 Aberdeen 2-1 loss 9 St Mirren 2-1 win 8 Kilmarnock 1-0 loss 7 St Johnstone 2-0 win 6 Hibernian 1-0 win 5 Dundee United 1-0 win 4 Celtic 3-0 loss 3 Ross County 6-0 win 2 Motherwell 2-1 win 1 Hearts 0-0

Speaking after the game, Clement said: "We don't need to speak about titles now; we need to speak about raising our level because we don't have control over how many points other teams take.

"It's totally not acceptable to lose that many points. We all know, I know, the players know so there's hard work to be done to make that better in the next couple of months."

As a result of Rangers' difficult start to the campaign, Clement's future appears to be hanging in the balance. Last month it was reported by Football Insider that the Gers were preparing to sack the 50-year-old if things did not improve, with results having fallen below the expectations of the club's hierarchy.

Despite winning just two of four Premiership games since then, however, Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke now claims Rangers will "not make an immediate decision" on Clement's future.

The publication claims to have been told by sources that pressure is mounting on the Belgian, but that he is set to survive past at least Rangers' Europa League clash away at Nice on Thursday.

McCoist makes Rangers claim on Clement replacement

A number of names have emerged as potential replacements for Clement should he be given the chop at Ibrox, including Kjetil Knutsen, Kevin Muscat, and Derek McInnes. Steven Gerrard, who guided the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21, has also been linked with a return to Glasgow.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist, for one, thinks the former Liverpool and England star would be welcomed back with open arms.

"He would be welcomed back. He won the title in his time at Rangers and he would be welcomed back."

McCoist said, however, that he doesn't think Gerrard's return would fix Rangers' problems, which he said "go far greater than the manager."

"It works its way down if things aren’t right at the top. No full-time chairman, director of football or chief executive. There is none of that happening at this moment in time and that has to happen. I don’t care what anyone says, it must have an effect on the pitch if things are not good off it."