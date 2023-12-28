Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could land a massive boost ahead of the upcoming transfer window after news of a cash injection in the West Midlands.

NSWE provide cash injection into Aston Villa...

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa's ownership NSWE have administered £55 million of financial support into the club by way of creating a new share issue in the West Midlands.

Companies House received a submission backdated to December 15th showing that over one billion shares have been allotted for five pence each, creating just under £55m in funds; however, the outlet claim that the distinction between whether the capital is straight cash or debt converted into equity is not clear.

Nonetheless, it is suggested that Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are committed to arming Emery with a large transfer budget to help add further quality to his side following a superb showing in the Premier League from the Villans, with additions in attack of interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has signalled his desire for Aston Villa to sign a prolific goalscorer in January to help support the likes of Ollie Watkins, as he stated to the outlet:

"They're going to make transfers, particularly in attack. In that case, I'd be looking for someone that can give you those vital goals and has a proven history of doing that, to give you an extra belief as you get to that home straight later in the season.”

One separate claim from Football Insider has pointed the Villans in the direction of making a loan capture in the forward areas mid-season before then returning in the summer to bring a "superstar striker signing" to Villa Park in the summer of 2024.

Looking ahead, it looks likely that the Villans will aim to flex their muscle in the window, though the question on everyone's lips is, who will Emery look to buy?

Aston Villa transfer targets

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville; however, the Whites have no intention to sell the Dutchman due to his importance as a player at Elland Road.

Journalist Jones has also spoken about Aston Villa's interest in Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena and has stated that Emery could be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, stating via GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Emery will be certainly aware of their situation right now [Villarreal players in light of Baena interest] and also the players' situations within that team as to who might be gettable."

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has also emerged as a target for the Villans in January who they believe is gettable for between the £5-10 million mark, given that his contract is set to expire at the King Power Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Kelechi Iheanacho's 2023/24 campaign - Championship (Sofascore) Appearances 19 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.5 Big chances created 3 Big chances missed 6

Aston Villa will be hoping to add some star quality in several key areas come the New Year, so it could bee a busy stat to 2024 for those at Villa Park.