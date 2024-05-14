A new Manchester United update has come to light on what is set to happen this summer at Old Trafford, and it is not pretty reading for Erik ten Hag's players.

Raphael Varane confirms Manchester United exit

United's summer upheaval began on Tuesday when it was confirmed that Raphael Varane was leaving the club at the end of his current contract.

One of the best defenders in the world when he arrived from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £42m, the Frenchman has struggled for consistency and game time at Old Trafford, and the club have deemed that they would be better off not extending his £340,000 per week deal in light of that, having missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League that would have bought Champions League revenue with it.

Raphael Varane's United career Games 93 Clean sheets 23 Games missed through injury 42 Goals 2

The Frenchman took to social media to announce his impending departure, explaining that:

"To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt," "The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player it was insane, the atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club and the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. "Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future," "The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy." "I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it's going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure."

His departure is expected to be the first in a long summer, but now insight has been given into just how many could leave the Red Devils before the new season.

Complete Man Utd overhaul incoming

Now, The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler has revealed that departures this summer "could run into double figures" after Varane as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to rip up the old template and start again at Old Trafford.

That is certain to include out-of-contract pair Anthony Martial and Jonny Evans, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan will not be made permanent after an awful season at the Theatre of Dreams.

It has even been claimed that most of the squad is up for sale, including the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, though they will not simply accept any offer for their stars.

In recent days, it has been Brazilian veteran Casemiro, the club's highest earner, who has been most strongly linked with a move away from the club amid interest from Saudi Arabian sides, and despite having two years left to run on his contract the Red Devils may opt to cash in on him after a series of awful performances.

Should he depart, it would see United free up around £950,000 per week in wages (his wages along with the combined £590,000 taken home by Martial and Varane), a total of almost £50m per year.

That figure will only be added to if Ratcliffe gets his way, and departures could mount up quickly at Old Trafford this summer.