David Moyes’ long-term future at West Ham appears to be in the balance, and there has now been a new update shared by one reporter.

The Hammers are currently in the top half of the Premier League and have also qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League this season following a historic Europa Conference League triumph back in May. However, there are still doubts over whether Moyes will be in charge of the club next season, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Journalist Toby Cudworth addressed Moyes’ contract situation last month, saying:

“Our understanding is that West Ham have been looking at future replacements for him. He won the Conference League in June, has one year left on his contract, but there’s been no engagement over a new contract. One thing we can say with near-certainty, David Moyes is not going to be signing an extension at West Ham barring a miracle.”

Now, Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared a new development regarding Moyes and what he has told those close to him over his West Ham future. He said in the last 48 hours:

“David Moyes has told friends he does not expect to be manager of West Ham next season, sources have told Football Insider. The Scotsman’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign and he has not held talks with the club regarding a new deal.

“It is believed that he has told his camp that he “won’t be at West Ham next year” as he has had no signals from club chiefs they want him long-term.”

West Ham manager rumours

Moyes has enjoyed plenty of success during his second stint in charge, most notably in Europe, but the club may feel that 2024 is the perfect chance to freshen things up.

David Moyes first stint at West Ham Days in charge 190 Matches 31 Wins 9 Draws 10 Losses 12 David Moyes second stint at West Ham Days in charge 1460* Matches 204 Wins 97 Draws 34 Losses 73 Trophies 1

If these claims prove accurate, it appears as if the Hammers could be on the search for a new manager in 2024, and there has already been a candidate backed to take over from the Scot at the London Stadium. Former Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is one name floating around in the media, with The Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gil saying earlier this month:

“The only name that’s been mentioned to me is Julen Lopetegui, who we know wants to return to the Premier League. But that picture could totally change closer to the end of the season.”

As Gil claims, a lot can change between now and May, but with Moyes seemingly resigned to his fate of exiting West Ham come the end of the season, you’d expect Hammers officials will be working behind the scenes over the coming months in regards to his successor.