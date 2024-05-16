After failing to make it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League, Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a ruthless decision at St James' Park this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

PIF certainly aren't messing around ahead of the summer transfer window, with an agreement reportedly reached to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal and the same deal being targeted for Tosin Adarabioyo. The two free agent arrivals will ease Eddie Howe's depth problem at the back and should go a long way in covering for the injured Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

It's not all incomings news, however. Reports suggest that Bruno Guimaraes could yet leave in what would deal the Magpies a major blow this summer. The Midfielder is undoubtedly one of, if not the most important player under Howe and losing him to a top four rival would leave Newcastle in a perilous position when chasing the European spots.

Whilst PIF are reluctant to let Guimaraes leave though, the same can't be said for Callum Wilson. According to Craig Hope, Newcastle now want to sell Wilson this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Hope said, via Geordie Boot Boys: “It has long been my information now that Callum Wilson will move on this summer. One year left on his contract, 32-years-old, and because of those issues with selection.

"The hierarchy have taken the view that the time has come, while there is still value in the player, while they may get £5million to £10million. There has been talk of Saudi Arabia, a move abroad. I think that makes sense for the club. I can see why the club are looking at this.”

Those at St James' Park now look increasingly-likely to clear Wilson's reported £46k-a-week salary from their wage bill, whilst adding to their summer spending budget in the process.

"Incredible" Wilson still needs replacing

Newcastle may be ready to sell Wilson, but that doesn't mean they don't need to replace the former Bournemouth forward should he secure his departure this summer. As things stand, with only Alexander Isak up front, Howe will be left searching for makeshift options without the back-up of Wilson next season. Finding a younger, but similarly clinical option to step into the forward's role should be one of Newcastle's summer priorities.

Reports suggest that PIF are well aware of that too, with links recently emerging to Youssef En-Nesyri who certainly ticks the aforementioned boxes. It will take quite the player to win Howe over the way Wilson did, however, given how the two worked together at Bournemouth and then at Newcastle.

The Magpies boss rarely hid his praise for the forward, telling Sky Sports: "He's been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I've seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective. He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent."