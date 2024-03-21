There has been added hope at Old Trafford since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been tasked with finally taking Manchester United back to the top of English and European football. Not wasting any time, the Red Devils are now interested in a Premier League sporting director as their head of recruitment.

Man United's next sporting director

Having already made the headlines for their move on Dan Ashworth, who has now been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United, and the signing of Manchester City's Omar Berrada as chief executive, United are looking to make another big appointment off the pitch.

The Red Devils have already missed out on Michael Edwards and then Richard Hughes, who both opted to join Liverpool, with the latter confirmed by the club yesterday. But that hasn't stopped them in their tracks. Ratcliffe seems a man determined to make the change that others have failed to make since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, and he's certainly winning the fans over along the way.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs via GiveMeSport, Manchester United are interested in Dougie Freedman, who is currently the sporting director at Crystal Palace. And whilst an approach hasn't been made as of yet, Ratcliffe and co reportedly want to make the 49-year-old their head of recruitment.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "With Dougie Freeman, there's been no approach to Crystal Palace at this point. He's a recruitment expert that Sir Alex Ferguson in particular really likes and respects.

"But it looks like all the effort is being put on Dan Ashworth and then Jason Wilcox and Manchester United sources are downplaying anything at this stage being advanced with Freedman. Let's see whether that changes over the coming weeks and months. But it's an indication again, that the approach is to build from the top down."

Dougie Freedman's best Crystal Palace signings

Having experienced the world of management at Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest between 2012 and 2016, Freedman returned to Selhurst Park in a sporting director role in 2017 and has enjoyed success on a budget ever since. Helping to keep the Eagles afloat, Freedman has made some impressive signings, via Transfermarkt.

Dougie Freedman's best signings Signed From Price Year Eberechi Eze Reading €18m (£15m) 2020 Michael Olise Reading €9m (£8m) 2021 Cheik Doucoure Lens €23m (£20m) 2022 Marc Guehi Chelsea €23m (£20m) 2021 Joachim Andersen Lyon €18m (£15m) 2021

The fact that all of those signings came at such bargain prices too just highlights Freedman's negotiation skills, which could make all the difference in Ratcliffe's rebuild of Manchester United. First, however, the Red Devils must make their approach for the Crystal Palace man if they are to secure his services in the coming months.