A fresh report has emerged on the future of Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United, and his potential replacement at the London Stadium, as the London side continue to struggle in the early stretches of the Premier League campaign.

Lopetegui under early pressure at West Ham

Though he only arrived over the summer, Lopetegui is already headed firmly towards last-chance saloon in east London after a poor start to the season.

After 11 games, his side sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table with just 12 points to their name, losing five times and conceding 19 goals, among the highest in the division.

It follows a summer in which they laid their ambitions to join the elite in the top flight, spending over £130m on the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Their summer spending was the fifth-highest in the Premier League, just £1m less than London rivals Tottenham, but they are yet to see any return on their investment as they struggle towards the bottom of the division ahead of their trip to Newcastle United.

Premier League's biggest spenders summer 2024 Club Outlay Chelsea £219.6m Manchester United £205.9m Brighton £192m Tottenham £133.5m West Ham United £132.5m

Their form has seen fingers pointed at Lopetegui, who became the first West Ham boss to lose his first three home games and has fared little better since, with very few truly impressive performances from his side and little indication that results will improve in the future.

Now, an update on his future and potential replacement has been provided.

That comes courtesy of Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, who claims that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has "switched on a charm offensive to circulate his name around clubs in the Premier League" as he eyes a potential return to the top flight amid rumours he was very interested in the West Ham job.

However, a move to West Ham is unlikely for several reasons, not least because the ex-Chelsea man would be an expensive hire and Lopetegui's departure would also be costly given his recent arrival.

Meanwhile, the report adds that "as things stand, the club are set to grant Lopetegui more time to turn things around ahead of a favourable run of fixtures in the Premier League", with the Hammers facing Leicester City, Bournemouth and Wolves all in their next five Premier League games.

Mourinho has also ruled out a move this season, explaining to Sky Sports: “Let’s make it clear for the next two years, this season and the next, nobody would take me from Fenerbahce.”

However, a future move could well be on the cards, with the Portuguese coach openly revealing his desire to return to a London club.

“I had three clubs in England, Chelsea twice, so in four different periods I’ve coached in England and I loved it. I’ve been so, so lucky to live in beautiful countries and beautiful cities like Istanbul, Rome, Madrid, Milan but my family lives in London. London is home so one day I want to be back, unless nobody wants me."

For now though, should West Ham opt to part ways with Lopetegui they will seemingly have to look elsewhere to find a new coach.