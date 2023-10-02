West Ham United boss David Moyes may opt to rest one of his key men against SC Freiburg on Thursday after he sustained a knock in the Hammers' victory over Sheffield United last weekend, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

Hammers full-back Vladimir Coufal has backed his teammates Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse to be selected for England duty by Gareth Southgate for matches against Italy and Australia in light of their early season form, as per The Evening Standard.

Coufal stated: "I was really surprised they weren’t there last time. I hope for both of them. They absolutely deserve it. The manager sees it but obviously reaching the squad is very difficult because of the number of players with amazing ability. But these two deserve to be there."

West Ham saw off a stiff test against Sheffield United at the London Stadium last weekend in the Premier League, running out 2-0 winners courtesy of strikes from England international Bowen and midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Speaking after the match, West Ham playmaker Ward-Prowse expressed his delight at the Hammers' ability to secure victory against the Blades, saying: "We’re really pleased with the performance. It was a tough game on Saturday – every game in the Premier League is tough – but especially coming up against a team who had a difficult week last week."

He then added: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, but the two early goals helped us and I think we’re a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t build on that [with more goals] in the second half."

Irons starlet Dan Rigge is also set to sign a new long-term deal at the London Stadium despite interest from elsewhere in England and from La Liga.

Is Jarrod Bowen now injured?

According to popular West Ham reporter Sean Whetstone, Bowen is carrying a slight injury after being substituted late on in their victory against Sheffield United.

Taking to social media platform X, Whetstone issued an update on the permutations of Bowen's injury, stating: "Hammer Jarrod Bowen was carrying a slight limp as he was subbed on the 93rd minute at the weekend. His slight knock is not expected to be a problem, but he could be rested for the Europa League to be fresh for the London Stadium game against Newcastle United."

The chances are that Bowen may have been rested for the tie regardless of his match fitness, though Hammers fans will be relieved to hear that the 26-year-old will only be temporarily unavailable.

In 2023/24, Bowen has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League, registering five goals and one assist in his opening seven appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As cited by FBRef, the former Hull City attacker, who was labelled "unbelievable" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp last year, has also been able to fashion plenty of chances for his teammates this term, successfully carrying out 20 shot-creating actions in the English top-flight.

Despite Moyes encountering an injury concern regarding Bowen, it looks as though he will be it and firing by the time Newcastle United make the long trip down to London this weekend.