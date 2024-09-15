A new transfer update has emerged regarding Manchester United's pursuit of "world-class" free agent Adrien Rabiot, with a reporter sharing news he's heard from Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite the summer transfer window closing at the end of last month, United have continued to be linked with signings, as well as the potential to sell current players.

One of those figures in the latter category is Casemiro, who endured a torrid afternoon at home to Liverpool recently, gifting them two goals in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League, and he was left out of Erik ten Hag's starting lineup for the trip to Southampton on Saturday. A move to Galatasaray was mooted for the Brazilian, but that has ended up not materialising.

In terms of incomings, Rosenborg BK teenager Sverre Halseth Nypan has been mentioned as a possible addition for United, with the 17-year-old once saying that it would be a "dream" to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Monaco right-back Vanderson has also been linked with a switch to the Red Devils, but Chelsea and Tottenham are believed to be in the mix to acquire the 23-year-old's signature, too. Now, another claim has dropped regarding another rumoured addition.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Manchester United are now "unlikely" to sign Rabiot, despite him being available on a free transfer and heavily linked with the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old left Juventus at the end of last season and has been without a club since, standing out as one of the most high-profile free agents on the market at the moment, being valued at £30m by Transfermarkt.

Rabiot could have been such a strong signing by United if they had tried to get him, considering he has won seven league titles in his career - six with Paris Saint-Germain and one with Juve. He has also been lauded by former France striker David Trezeguet, who said of him in 2022:

"We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

There is an argument to say that United are being wise in not signing a 29-year-old on big wages, however, with the club guilty of bringing in ageing players whose best years are behind them in recent years. Casemiro is arguably an example of that, so bringing in a younger midfield alternative to Rabiot could make more sense further down the line, perhaps in January.

That being said, should their stance change all of a sudden, there is no reason why the France international couldn't be a shrewd signing for a few years, bringing experience in the middle of the park and possibly acting as a short-term upgrade on Casemiro.