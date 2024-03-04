To say that Aston Villa are flying would be an understatement, with Champions League qualification well within their sights under Unai Emery. Potentially in a better position than ever to sign Europe's top stars, Ty Bracey has issued a verdict on the Villans' chances of signing a standout duo.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands club continued their pursuit of top four last time out, defeating Luton Town 3-2 after surviving the Hatters' comeback attempts. Now, their attention turns towards Ajax and a massive game in the Europa Conference League in mid-week. Away from the action, meanwhile, Villa could already be thinking about summer reinforcements.

Unai Emery has already been handed plenty of backing throughout his tenure, with the likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres arriving last summer, before Morgan Rogers arrived from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window. Now, those at Villa Park could back the former Arsenal boss once again to leave them well-placed to potentially make it back-to-back Champions League qualifications.

That backing is unlikely to see Nico Williams and Inaki Williams arrive from Athletic Bilbao, however, according to Ty Bracey. He told Aston Villa News: “It is a bit of a stretch to see us signing both of them, but Nico Williams turned us down in the summer. We’re doing much better than we were last season in the grand scheme of things

"We’re sat in fourth players and that’s attractive for any player who wants to make the move to the Premier League. If we can hover around those Champions League places, it’s going to be attractive for players to want to join. I don’t know if there’s any truth in us looking to sign both of them, it could just be easy journalism because of Monchi and Emery’s links.”

If Villa do pursue deals for the Williams brothers, then they will reportedly have to spend in excess of a combined €75m (£64m) this summer, further damaging their chances of welcoming the Bilbao stars.

Williams brothers would be sensational swoop

To land one of Nico or Inaki Williams would be solid business from Aston Villa, but if they were to land both, they would be securing one of the deals of the summer transfer window. Nico Williams, still just 21-years-old, has emerged as one of La Liga's brightest talents. Inaki Williams, meanwhile, is now an experienced goalscorer ready for a big move.

The latter has had plenty of praise for his younger this season, saying via Sports World Ghana after his brother's Spain debut: “I’m not surprised by what my brother does because I’m used to seeing him practically every day, I know the capabilities he has. he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”