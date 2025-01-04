With the January transfer window now well underway, Manchester City have already seemingly made their mark, with reports in one target's home country now claiming that he's signed for the Premier League champions.

Man City transfer news

It's an important month for those at The Etihad. They currently sit outside of the Premier League's top four and shockingly on course to miss out on Champions League football for the first time under Pep Guardiola. It has undoubtedly been the worst season so far in the Spaniard's tenure and arguably even as far as his entire managerial career in what highlights the ever-increasing standards that he's able to hold.

There's still time for the Citizens to somewhat salvage their season, however, with the January transfer window likely to play a major part. Names such as Martin Zubimendi were mentioned in the build-up to this month - and there's no doubt that he'd solve their current midfield problem without Rodri - but a fresh name has recently emerged who could yet steal the early headlines.

According to major Egyptian outlet Youm7, Omar Marmoush has already signed for Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in what would be the deal of the January transfer window at this early stage.

Meanwhile, adding fuel to the fire, Mohamed Murad - a supposed spokesman for the Egyptian national team - has congratulated the winger on completing a move worth £50m.

Whether those reports prove to be true remain to be seen, with GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs quick to shut down any rumours that Marmoush has already signed for Manchester City, claiming that they hold an interest in the Frankfurt star but are yet to make an official approach and, therefore, nothing is at an advanced stage as of yet.

With that said, it's fair to say that the transfer season is finally underway as those at The Etihad potentially await their first signing of a crucial window.

"Outstanding" Marmoush could be Sane repeat

Of course, it's not so long ago that Manchester City benefitted from signing an in-form winger from the Bundesliga in Leroy Sane and now, years later, they can repeat their transfer genius by signing Marmoush.

The Frankfurt man has been one of the best players in Europe so far this season and the Citizens seem to believe that it's more than just a purple patch, as they eye a deal to sign a player who can ease the responsibility in front of goal on Erling Haaland.

The Egyptian, who's scored 18 goals and assisted another 12 in 24 games this season, has unsurprisingly found himself at the centre of Dino Topmoller's praise.

The Frankfurt manager told reporters as relayed by the Bundesliga website: "He's responsible for producing danger up front, firing in goals and setting up others. He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run in deep.

"He can also sneak in from close range, take a great touch and play some great passes. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable. That's the key to his success these days. He feels comfortable with this club and the squad, and is thus a key component for us."