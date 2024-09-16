Representatives of a "world-class" player approached Liverpool over a potential move to Anfield, according to a new update from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Liverpool fail to strengthen midfield

The Reds had a quiet summer in the transfer window with Giorgi Mamardashvili signing from Valencia, but remaining with the La Liga side until at least the end of this season. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa arrived from Juventus, adding further depth in attacking wide areas.

There have been many who felt that Liverpool were crying out for another midfielder, however, with a move for Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi eventually falling through. It became clear that the Spaniard was a genuine target, but he decided to stay put at his current club.

A move for 17-year-old Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg has been mooted in recent days, but he would be one for the future and wouldn't be able to join the Reds until at least the January transfer window.

There is still a chance for Liverpool to bring in free agents, however, in terms of players who don't have a club currently, and an intriguing update has emerged regarding one individual.

Liverpool were approached over signing "world-class" ace

According to Bailey on X, Liverpool were one of the clubs who Adrien Rabiot's representatives approached to speak about a move for the Frenchman around the same time that he agreed a deal with Marseille over the weekend, with Arsenal and Tottenham also mentioned in the update:

There would have arguably been clear plus sides to Liverpool signing Rabiot on a free transfer, not least because of the vast experience he now has in his locker. The 29-year-old has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs in Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and he has even been described as "world-class" by David Trezeguet, who lauded him during his Juve days:

"We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world-class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

Liverpool's midfield does arguably feel one man short currently, especially with Harvey Elliott out for the foreseeable future and Curtis Jones missing at the start of the season, and Rabiot could have helped fill that void.

That being said, he does turn 30 next year and may have demanded big wages because of the free nature of the move, and there have even been question marks about his attitude in the past, which may not have appealed to Arne Slot.

The positives may have outweighed the negatives when it comes to the £30m-rated Rabiot, but ultimately, it is understandable why the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes seemingly weren't interested in snapping him up for Liverpool.