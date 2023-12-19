Arsenal have seemingly been offered the chance to sign a bargain alternative to Brentford star Ivan Toney, with the player's agent reaching out for talks.

Edu's rumoured transfer plans for January

The Gunners, according to recent reports, have their eyes on a new marksman and midfield replacement for Thomas Partey next month. Arsenal are not traditionally busy in the January window, but as they chase a first Premier League title in 20 years, that could soon change.

Sporting director Edu's "dream" target for midfield is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa (Fabrizio Romano), though a deal may be very difficult to do mid-season so other more affordable options like Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana could come into play (Ryan Taylor, via FootballFanCast).

Meanwhile, in the striker position, it's reported that Arsenal are keen on signing a proven goalscorer next month, as their only senior options are Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus right now. Manager Mikel Arteta is a rumoured admirer of Toney to upgrade Arsenal's front line. The 27-year-old, who was prolific for Brentford last season, stands out as the most regularly-linked number nine.

Arsenal's rumoured striker targets for January Source (via FFC) Ivan Toney 90min Dusan Vlahovic Football Transfers Marcos Leonardo 90min Santiago Gimenez TV Play Boulaye Dia Le Cronache

Some reports suggest Arsenal have held talks with Toney's agents over a possible January move, but Sky Sports claim he'll cost a seismic £100 million. A fee that high would be a huge challenge for Edu and co to navigate, especially factoring in FFP and their £200m-plus spending in the summer window.

Arsenal offered Guirassy chance

Now, according to 90min, it appears Arsenal could be offered a chance to sign Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy as a cheaper alternative. The Guinea international, who's bagged 16 goals in just 13 Bundesliga appearances this term, is in fantastic form and his entourage are now contacting clubs to discuss a January deal.

One of them is Arsenal, with Guirassy's agents now reaching out to the north Londoners in an attempt to get their client a big move away mid-season.

The prolific forward's contract also contains a £15m release clause, which could come as a very enticing fee considering Guirassy's form this season. He's been called "outrageous" by reporter Seb Stafford-Bloor, while other members of the press claim half of England are currently weighing up a move for Guirassy.

"The race to sign Guirassy is getting quite interesting because half the Premier League are now considering whether they should be signing him in January," added journalist Dean Jones on GiveMeSport recently.

"But I’m learning that this will probably come down to big pay offers. The release clause makes an actual transfer relatively easy to get going, but because of that, the player himself will probably be looking for a handsome package that lands in his account, and as such, I think it’ll come down to who can put the best terms on the table.

"But he’s on fire, a European boot contender, and goals are hard to find these days at the top level.”