Arsenal's academy is one of the most revered across England, with some truly impeccable talent having gone on to achieve great things following their graduation.

What makes this impressive youth production even more special is the frequency with which they seem to produce and promote these gems, paving a fine pathway for these future stars to tread.

It hands them belief that there is a clear way into senior football should they reach the levels required, which in turn likely spurs on even more fine performances for the youth teams.

When a side is thriving it often makes it easier to disseminate these players into the first team, however, given their current title charge, there is arguably no greater high-pressure environment.

It forges an unenviable position, but one which should a youngster thrive, they instantly prove themselves to be a cut above the rest.

Given that Reuell Walters seems to be slowly earning this integration, given his presence on the bench in their last three consecutive Premier League games, clearly Mikel Arteta sees this promise in the teenage defender earning all the plaudits.

Who is Reuell Walters?

Having joined the club in 2020 after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the 18-year-old quickly established himself as a mainstay in the U21 side despite his youth. This led to an impressive 36 games already for Mehmet Ali's outfit, which is a fine number for any academy player.

A solid defender with the athleticism to make an impact at both ends of the pitch, it is this consistency that has likely led to his increased involvement among the first team.

However, that consistency has often grown into a more expansive role that has been more than deserving of the praise given.

Journalist Layth Yousif had branded him an "outstanding prospect" just last month, however, it was his comment in November that outlines him as someone who could truly challenge Ben White for that right-back spot.

The writer would claim on Twitter that he was: "Very calm & assured with pace to burn."

Whilst the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender has enjoyed a near-faultless campaign in his makeshift role, despite preferring central defence, there is nothing wrong with some friendly competition to maintain those high levels.

His average Sofascore rating of 6.97 almost underplays just how integral the 25-year-old has been, with Arteta even infamously claiming: "I love the boy".

With Walters' chances of completely displacing the defensive hero unlikely, his similar skillset makes him the perfect foil for such a consistent star. In fact, both have form of featuring at centre back or right back and maintain a ball-playing philosophy no matter the consequences.

It seems that Hale End has done it once again with the production of yet another top talent, readymade to reach the top and save the club millions.