Since Arsenal lost William Saliba to injury, they have exited the Europa League and seen their title hopes dashed.

The Gunners had come a long way this season but much of that was owed to perhaps their strongest central defensive partnership since the Invincibles.

Partnered by Gabriel, the duo have similar machine-like qualities, offering a remarkable layer of composure which is entwined with unique physicality.

Saliba is like a Springbok at the back, darting back to make recovery runs and evading the press as though he’s not even being hounded by the opposition.

Gabriel is the lion, a physical monster who also offers poise at the back. Like Saliba, he will relish that physical battle but ensures radiant composure.

However, with Rob Holding in the team, even Gabriel looks worse; Mikel Arteta’s men have conceded 11 goals in their last four matches.

There have been cries for a certain Reuell Walters to be given a go, with reports a few weeks ago suggesting Arsenal were ready to abandon their pursuit of a right-back and put their faith in the 18-year-old.

Who is Reuell Walters?

Lauded as an “outstanding prospect” by Arsenal journalist Layth Yousif, the teenager is one of the most gifted to come through Hale End.

Walters featured during Arsenal’s pre-season tour having been handed his first pro deal all in the same year.

It was a ringing endorsement of a player who Arteta and co have high hopes for.

Since Saliba’s injury, the youngster has been on the bench in five successive Premier League games from mid-March to Mid-April, sadly without ever getting on the field.

Walters’ time will no doubt come, however, and it could be as soon as next term.

He deserves his chance, particularly when you consider the skill set the defender can offer the first team.

Although there may well be shades of Sol Campbell in his early career, having swapped Tottenham for the Gunners, it is the crop’s contemporary backline that he evokes memories of the most.

Like Ben White, Walters can feature at right-back or as a centre-back. Like Takehiro Tomiyasu, he can also feature at left-back, an area he played in during Arsenal’s pre-season.

Though, it’s arguably Saliba and Gabriel to who the budding prodigy is most comparable.

Indeed, the Arsenal academy gem’s attributes are remarkably similar, with this a player who can bring down the ball with ease, evade the press and maraud into opposition territory.

That was seen first-hand during the FA Youth Cup final last week. Although Jack Wilshere’s men were defeated 5-1, Walters “showed why he's on the edge of the first team” in the words of Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak.

That was mostly owed to his work in possession where he looked "impressive on the ball” - as per Sam Dean - with the teen notably having strode forward, weaving his way past West Ham players aplenty in the build-up to Omari Benjamin’s opener.

It was a remarkable piece of play, one that had all the hallmarks of Saliba.

The Frenchman is notably difficult for opposing forwards to beat, having been dribbled past just 0.1 times per game, with that the joint-best tally of any central defender in the Premier League this season.

Comparatively, Walters wasn’t dribbled past at all during his three outings in the EFL Trophy this term, an indication that he can hold his own against senior professionals.

Possessing physical tools rarely seen at such a young age, and supreme composure, it’s easy to see why there are such high hopes for the former Spurs academy man. Indeed, he could just be Saliba 2.0, isn’t that an exciting thought?