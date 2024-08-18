Let's be honest, Gabriel Martinelli has had a rough time of it of late. The Brazilian was in electric form for Arsenal during the 2022/23 campaign, ending the season as the club's joint-top goalscorer with 15 to his name.

He was equal with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka that term, such were his impressive displays.

However, with a new rival in the shape of Leandro Trossard, he suffered in 2023/24. He didn't start as many games and found the net just six times in the Premier League.

Martinelli struggled on the opening day of the new campaign too. The spritely winger is always a livewire despite fluctuating end product and that was the main talking point about his performance on Saturday too.

He got at his man and looked to run in behind but his decision-making was lacking. A choice to have a shot at goal from a tight angle rather than pick out Declan Rice in acres of space inside the area summed that up.

So, perhaps a finer focus on the left-hand side of the pitch could be profitable for him. It's perhaps why Mikel Merino has been such a sought-after commodity.

The latest on Merino's move to Arsenal

Having played a part during Spain's Euro 2024 triumph this summer, Merino has attracted the interest of Arsenal who are keen to bolster their midfield.

The Spaniard has been linked for weeks now but it finally looks as though a breakthrough has emerged in negotiations.

Last Friday it was reported that Real Sociedad and Arsenal have agreed on a package worth £29.8m. So, when will he join? Well, it looks like things could be wrapped up this forthcoming week.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said: "The here we go to Arsenal is really, really close. We can say almost there. They are working on the final steps and then Mikel Merino will be a new Arsenal player.

"Mikel Merino is extremely close to becoming a new Arsenal player. He already had some conversations with Mikel Arteta. He can’t wait to play for Mikel Arteta."

How Merino would benefit Martinelli at Arsenal

Why did Martinelli have some an impressive campaign in 2022/23? Well, there are a few reasons.

The Brazil international was full of beans, full of confidence. He'd get at his man and his next action would be decisive and swift. At the end of it, the ball would usually end up in the back of the net.

Importantly, he also saw more of the ball. It's safe to say that Arsenal's play last season was very right-sided orientated.

The trio of Ben White, Odegaard and Saka is one of the primary reasons they are able to create so many opportunities to score. Odegaard finds the pockets of space and then it's either a lovely ball down the channel into an on-rushing White or Saka who's ready to explode into life by cutting inside.

The same combination play is unfortunately lacking on the left-hand side. You could argue that third of the pitch has not been the same since Granit Xhaka departed, taking his Odegaard-esque passing ability with him to unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal tried to fix that problem by playing Kai Havertz in the left 8 role but he has become a sensation up top. Rice has played there too but doesn't create the same passing angles considering he is right-footed. Oleksandr Zinchenko then plays in an inverted fashion which means that Martinelli is usually the only player standing on the left touchline.

As a result, signing Merino could well help to get the best out of him again.

Why? Well, the Spaniard is primarily left-footed and as such would be far more inclined to stay on the left-hand side of the pitch, aiming to crash forward and help out the left winger.

The fact he wins so many duels (seen below) could certainly help with ball retention on that side of the field too.

Analyst Ben Mattinson helped to outline his best qualities on X. Hailing him as a "monster" in the middle of the park, he also shared the viewpoint that he "could play the exact role Xhaka did previously but bring better defensive ability."

How Arsenal could look in possession after signing Merino

So, in short, Martinelli is gaining more defensive cover on the left, a player capable of winning the ball back regularly and playing it forward into him, and most importantly, some actual support in the left channels.

Martinelli has been left wanting for a while but with the addition of another left-sided player, it could be game-changing for him.