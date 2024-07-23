A player will put pen to paper on a £65,000-per-week deal to join Arsenal, coming after both the Gunners and his club managed to reach an agreement.

Edu and Arteta targeting four key signings for Arsenal this summer

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have reportedly set their sights on four key new additions before deadline day on August 30, with reliable journalist Simon Collings claiming the north Londoners are after a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

In attack, the Premier League title hopefuls have been linked with a fair few interesting names, perhaps most notably Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

Neto is reportedly prioritising a move to Arsenal as his favoured landing spot, while Spanish sensation Williams is on Arteta's personal radar after a scintillating campaign at Euro 2024.

Bukayo Saka is without question Arsenal's superstar player out wide already, scoring 20 goals and registering a further 14 assists in all competitions last season, but the England star quite simply needs cover and a potential back-up in case injury or any forced absence befalls him.

Meanwhile, the possible departure of 31-year-old midfielder Thomas Partey could force Arsenal into the market for a new midfielder who can complement the likes of Declan Rice and Jorginho in the centre of the park. The Ghanaian is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal, and Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as the 31-year-old is widely tipped to leave in the coming weeks.

There is also the matter of adding a new central defender to Arteta's ranks, despite the presence of star duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. The pair have formed an indomitable partnership at the heart of Arsenal's back line since the beginning of 2022/2023, but there are currently few star alternative options at Arteta's disposal.

Arsenal conceded the fewest goals of any Premier League side last season, and that is a record that Arteta will be keen to replicate next term.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

This has motivated them to do a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and it's been widely reported that the Italy international is now on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori set to sign £65,000-per-week deal to join Arsenal

The 22-year-old, who helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League and was one of Italy's standout players at the Euros, will be a welcome addition to Arsenal and his versatility could prove extremely useful.

Calafiori, praised as a highly "technical" central defender (Ben Mattinson), is also capable of slotting in at left-back. Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bologna to sign the former FC Basel starlet for around £42 million, and Calciomercato have shared further details on his move.

The Italian news outlet states Calafiori will sign a £65,000-per-week deal to join Arsenal, so Edu and co haven't exactly had to push the boat out in terms of wages.

His five-year contract is ready to be signed, and it appears only a matter of time before Arsenal announce his capture as their first outfield signing of the window.