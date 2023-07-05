beIN Sports host Richard Keys has accidentally posted images online from his chat history that were previously shared with fellow presenter Andy Gray.

Why was Richard Keys sacked from Sky Sports?

Way back in 2011, the former Sky Sports commentators were forced to leave the broadcasting company after being caught up in a scandal.

Indeed, several tapes were leaked which displayed how the duo had made derogatory and sexist comments about female referee Sian Massey and other female figures from within the industry.

When the official had made a tight offside decision – which was later found to be completely correct upon video replay, by the way – thinking their microphones had been switched off, Keys had said: “Somebody better get down there and explain offside to her, Massey.”

Gray then added: “Yeah, I know. Can you believe that? Female linesman. Forget what I said - they probably don’t know the offside rule," Gray added.

"Course they don't," said Keys.

Gray replied: “Why is there a female linesman? Somebody’s f*cked up big.”

This sort of despicable behaviour rightly saw them disgraced in England but they have been able to continue with their broadcasting careers over in Qatar with beIN Sports.

What memes did Richard Keys share with Andy Gray?

You would have thought perhaps in the years since this unsavoury incident, the duo would have learned their lessons but it appears that isn't the case.

Indeed, upon the news that Steven Gerrard had become the new manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, Keys shared a screenshot online which displayed the news. However, inadvertently, it also included some thumbnails of pictures he and Gray have previously sent to each other – as noted by GoalScorer Challenge on Twitter.

Fans were quickly able to do some detective work and figure out exactly what those images were, and in a thread underneath it was explained.

First, there was a fairly standard post about cricket from Mirror Sport but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Next, there was a crude meme that showed the two were still just as sexist as ever.

And then there was another sexist image that was also noted as transphobic in the Twitter thread, as GoalScorer Challenge noted: "Keys and Gray can add a bit of transphobia to their lengthy catalogue."

All in all, it really doesn't make for pleasant viewing at all but sadly, judging from their past misdemeanours, it doesn't come as much of a surprise either.

It's certainly safe to say Sky Sports has changed a lot since those two were on commentary duty and even more change is set to occur this summer.

Firstly, after 33 years with the broadcasting company (starting in 1990), Martin Tyler will step down from his role as lead commentator. On top of that, this week, it was also revealed that Geoff Shreeves is also leaving Sky Sports after more than 30 years with them.

At least we know there's no chance that Keys and Gray will be invited back any time soon.