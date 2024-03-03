As Tottenham Hotspur look to leapfrog Aston Villa and secure a place in the Premier League's top four, Ange Postecoglou could yet receive an unexpected injury boost. The Lilywhites travel to Villa Park next weekend.

Tottenham injury news

Spurs have been incredibly unfortunate with injuries at times this season, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and others all suffering blows at various points in the season. And things aren't exactly improving on that front, either, with Postecoglou's injury list still fairly damning.

Spurs' injury list Return Dates (via Premier Injuries) Ryan Sessegnon 03/06/2024 Fraser Forster 27/04/2024 Pedro Porro 10/03/2024 Manor Solomon 10/03/2024

What's more, it looked as though Richarlison's blow was set to add to that list for an extended period, with Postecoglou claiming that the Brazilian will be out for the next two to three weeks. The Spurs boss said via Football London: "Sort of going through from the last game, Richy picked up a bit of a knee injury so he's going to be missing sort of two to three weeks."

According to Richarlison, however, he could yet make an unexpected return against Aston Villa. As per ESPN Brasil via The Spurs Watch, the forward has claimed that he is returning to training and could make the Villa Park trip.

His early return would come as a major boost for the Lilywhites, given that he has recently finally found his goalscoring touch in North London. In a vital game to close the five-point gap on Villa, with a game in hand to put their fate in their own hands, Richarlison's return would make a vital difference for Postecoglou's side.

"Fantastic" Richarlison has found his form

After a difficult first season in North London, Richarlison has bounced back in style to become an important part of Spurs' ambitions in the current campaign. The numbers only back that up too, with 11 goals and three assists to his name in all competitions. With Heung-min Son, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson now fit and firing alongside that, Richarlison's unexpected return would leave the Lilywhites in the best place possible to overcome the challenge of Villa.

Postecoglou will certainly be hoping to see the Brazilian make an early return, having issued high praise back in September. He said via TeamTalk: "We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air.”

All eyes will be on the Midlands next weekend, as Spurs attempt to apply the ultimate pressure on Aston Villa's Champions League credentials.