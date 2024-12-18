Tottenham Hotspur are facing a crucial set of fixtures with a paper-thin squad, following a succession of injuries and suspensions, but that hasn't stopped reports of players potentially departing N17.

Tottenham preparing for Carabao Cup quarter-final against Man United

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is currently preparing his side for an all-important Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Man United on Thursday evening, with the competition potentially representing the club's best chance of winning major silverware.

Postecoglou stated at the beginning of 2024/2025 that he usually wins trophies in his second season, comments which will surely be looked back on if the Australian fails to deliver on his promise to supporters.

In truth, barring a sensational 5-0 win away to Southampton, and 4-0 demolition of Man City at the Etihad Stadium, Spurs have looked far away from delivering a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

The Lilywhites boast just those two victories from their last nine games in all competitions, a run which includes disappointing defeats to the likes of Ipswich Town, Chelsea and Galatasaray, but Postecoglou has been forced to contend with numerous injuries and suspensions in that time.

That being said, Man United have blown hot and cold under Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese's arrival at Old Trafford, so there is every chance that Spurs could overcome the Red Devils - especially on home turf.

Postecoglou won't be able to call upon a number of first-team players for the encounter, due to long-term injuries, and one of them is Brazil striker Richarlison.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined with a thigh problem, which is expected to keep him out until mid-way through January (Premier Injuries), but teams from his homeland are expressing a serious interest in tempting him away mid-season.

Richarlison open to leaving Tottenham

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt recently confirmed that he wants to sign Richarlison, and has sent official documentation to Spurs asking if they would like to open transfer talks.

“What is concrete is that we have expressed a formal interest in Richarlison. We know how difficult it is to bring him in," said Bittencourt.

“We believe that he may want to be close to the Brazilian national team, to return home to the club where he excelled. I have a close relationship with him. I was vice-president of football when he arrived.

"We sent a first document to the English club, still without an offer, but asking if they would like to negotiate.”

However, according to UOL, Bittencourt and Fluminense will now face stiff competition from fellow Brazilian side Flamengo. The outlet reports that Fluminense have contacted Richarlison directly to express their interest in holding negotiations, and they're prepared to offer Tottenham around £17 million to secure the ex-Everton star's services.

However, Spurs are demanding nearly double that amount, and want around £34 million to consider selling. Chairman Daniel Levy and co are also adamant that they will not consider a loan deal, even with the option to buy.

Richarlison himself, while prioritising a stay in England, doesn't completely close the door on a return to Brazil - and is open to either that or a move to Saudi Arabia.