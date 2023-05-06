Tottenham Hotspur know how vital a win today could be in their pursuit of European football, and in turn how equally imperative the calibre of European competition they end up in can be towards tempting the best of the best to north London.

With Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool firmly in the driving seat for that Europa League spot, interim boss Ryan Mason has a near-impossible task on his hands to recapture some form for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, today's opposition comes to north London brimming with confidence, with Roy Hodgson dramatically turning around Crystal Palace's fortunes to propel them to safety.

What will please Spurs' 31-year-old caretaker manager is the fighting spirit his side has showcased in their two latest games, coming back from two and three-goal deficits respectively. The hope will be that they can maintain that energy and goalscoring nouse, but combine it with an element of solidity that has been missing all season.

One of the shining lights of their most recent loss at Anfield, in which they conceded late to fall to a 4-3 defeat, was Richarlison.

The Brazilian came off the bench to finally notch his first league goal of the season, sending the away end into raptures as they thought they had snatched a late point.

This lack of proficiency had defined his tenure at the club since his move last summer, and with that burden now removed, there is hope that the former Everton man can finally earn a run of starts, beginning today.

Will Richarlison start vs Crystal Palace?

Whilst riding the wave of momentum alone should merit his inclusion, the 25-year-old's history against the Eagles could also play a big factor in Mason's thinking today.

Having scored against them on three separate occasions during his time on Merseyside, with his last goal in Royal Blue coming against Palace too, the £90k-per-week forward has a history of terrorising the visitors.

With that first league goal for Spurs now finally checked off, perhaps Richarlison could return to his old ways by scoring again today.

It could mark a huge step towards recapturing the form that saw him score ten and assist five last season at Goodison Park, for a relegation-threatened outfit.

Although the prediction of writer Sam Farley did not quite come true, the sentiment remains that with the right manager, there is every chance that this 6-foot baller will thrive.

He wrote last summer: "Do Spurs fans seriously not want Richarlison? Conte will turn him into a monster."

Although Antonio Conte is now gone, the potential of him becoming a monster for the club still remains, and he can seek to prove that statement right by firing in another goal or two in front of his home crowd this afternoon.