Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action again today but face a stern test despite the recent poor form of their hosts Southampton.

Their pursuit of top four has seemingly intensified in recent weeks, as disappointing results against AC Milan and Sheffield United have seen the Lilywhites crash out of the final two chances of silverware they held.

Therefore, a win today would help them increase their stranglehold on the fourth position they currently sit in, warding off the pursuits of Newcastle United and Liverpool.

However, with the Saints currently propping up the table, they too will know that a shock victory could propel them out of the relegation zone. They will remain compact and careful as they seek to cause an upset, and Antonio Conte will want to pick his side accordingly.

If the hosts are to sit deep like most do against the Italian's defensively-orientated outfit, they will want necessary attackers who can widen the game to create spaces in the middle. Despite his improved display last weekend, that could spell danger for Richarlison as his starting spot comes under threat.

Will Richarlison start against Southampton?

However, it is not just the Brazilian who finds his position under threat, as Pedro Porro too might not be favoured for such a fixture especially given how he played last time out.

The Spaniard may have earned an assist, his first in English football, but he was routinely wasteful in the many chances he was handed to get forward.

Against a side that a sure to remain solid, they cannot afford such a lack of proficiency. Of his six attempted crosses only one found the mark, whilst he was also dribbled past five times culminating in his 6.4 rating (via Sofascore).

It is for this reason that the aforementioned £90k-per-week attacker could also be dropped, as he has been notoriously "toothless" in front of goal this season, as football writer Andrew Gaffney outlined.

He is yet to score a league goal this campaign and has begun to snatch at his chances thus making him even more wasteful.

Also, to have someone like Richarlison is to condense their front three, therefore crowding the potential space that Harry Kane might have to operate in.

The England captain is a notorious sharpshooter but also a creative powerhouse, and thus to have someone stretching the game alongside Heung-min Son is to afford him more space to exert his will upon the game.

Any game that Kane is on form, or that the conditions are right for him to thrive, is sure to be one that Spurs have a far greater chance of winning.

It may be a cutthroat decision, but it makes tactical sense to drop the ex-Everton man for the betterment of the team.