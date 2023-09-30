Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action again today, as they host Liverpool in a bid to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season and earn another hard-fought result against a side expected to finish way above them in the table.

However, much of those predictions were made before Ange Postecoglou had begun endearing himself to the wider footballing world.

The Australian's impact has been nothing short of revolutionary, with his tactical philosophy already proving profitable given they have toppled Manchester United, and battled well with a well-drilled Brentford side and last year's title challengers Arsenal to earn draws on the road.

His summer signings have already integrated well too, and fusing with what stars he chose to retain over a transformative window, already the foundation is in place for unbridled success in the near future.

However, as the old saying goes, if they are to be the best they must first beat the best.

Jurgen Klopp has engineered a fine resurgence in recent months with a few tactical tweaks of his own, and will hope to bring the Lilywhites' party crashing down. Given the potential absentees the hosts might face, this could actually be an endeavour made much easier...

Who is fit for Spurs' game with Liverpool?

With a host of players who will all be fighting for fitness, whether they pass a late check could completely change the potential makeup of the match, and who might therefore possess the initiative.

However, one star for certain will not be involved, with Brennan Johnson having been brought off last weekend with complaints of a hamstring injury. Postecoglou would then confirm: "From last week, Brennan will miss out. It's nothing too serious but he won't be right for this weekend."

Another big blow from that clash was James Maddison, who despite playing on after jolting his knee had to be replaced before full-time. Despite that, football.london expects the former Leicester City man to shrug off that ailment, before relaying the manager's comments once again: "Madders and Sonny [Son Heung-Min] trained today, they got through it, and we'll have to see how they pull up. It's been a fragmented week of training."

With a front line ravaged by fitness concerns, it seems like should there be changes, that is the position that could see the biggest upheaval. After all, Manor Solomon and Richarlison will both be desperate for that starting spot, having each performed admirably in separate games this campaign.

However, given the history he shares with the Merseyside outfit, and his unrelenting desire to prove a thorn in their side, perhaps the Brazilian should be preferred.

Who does Richarlison normally fare against Liverpool?

Having moved to north London from Everton, who share a fierce rivalry with Liverpool, the 26-year-old was always bound to harbour some resentment towards the Reds. Especially when the former Watford man had become so entrenched in the culture at Goodison Park, famously stating: "Everybody in England hates Liverpool. Everyone is obsessed with Van Dijk, but he’s not the best defender in the world. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Sergio Ramos are all better than him."

His feud is longstanding, but at times he would get the better of the Dutch defender with a string of goals in the always-combative derby.

In fact, aside from Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, there is no other club that Richarlison enjoys scoring past more.

The 46-cap star has found the net on three occasions when facing Klopp's men, one of which helped the Toffees earn their first win at Anfield since 1999.

Another, scored last season, marked the £90k-per-week finisher's only league strike of the season before Diogo Jota would cancel out his late equaliser with an even later winner.

Richarlison's relationship with Liverpool is forever frantic but always seems to bring out the best in him. It harnesses all that makes the striker great, fusing his aggression, work-rate and quality into one electric fixture. After all, Antonio Conte did seek to laud these attributes last term, noting: "Richy is another player, strong player, you feel him when stay on pitch and feel his personality on the pitch. He’s a warrior, a fighter and we need this type of player to improve this type of aspect".

Surely if Postecoglou is seeking to take control at home today, he must start the striker and allow him to spearhead the press that could prove pivotal in claiming another big win over a north-west superpower.

How has Richarlison played for Spurs?

Whilst it has been tough for the forward since that £60m move in the summer of 2022, there have been glimpses of the tireless forward they signed, who had saved his former employers from the drop with ten goals and five assists in the league.

However, these have been far too infrequent to justify his huge price tag, with one Premier League goal in the whole of last season, having already matched that tally this term.

Whilst his 6.83 average rating is largely upheld by his starring substitute appearance against Sheffield United, he does remain a consistent threat, recording 1.5 shots and 0.5 key passes per game despite only averaging 43 minutes per game, via Sofascore.

Although pundit Jamie O'Hara branded him not "good enough to fill the void of Harry Kane", it must be noted that arguably nobody on the planet can.

Richarlison offers guaranteed hard work, and should he hit a rich vein of form, could offer an admirable chunk of goals to boost the side. After all, his character remains unflinching, with a former teammate of his Guilherme Xavier effusive in his praise of the man who could make all the difference today: "He was so explosive. He was powerful and really quick. I was also impressed by his desire. For Richarlison, there was no such thing as a lost ball."

He continued: "He’s a special guy and such a pure person. He is simple, modest, with an enormous heart. It was great to live those moments with him.

Perhaps now marks the time to reignite a stuttering period in N17, and finally kickstart a career that once promised much. Who better to do it against than his long-time rivals, and one of his favourite opponents.