Tottenham Hotspur recorded yet another enthralling last-gasp victory over the weekend, crawling past nine-man Liverpool to claim a late 2-1 win.

It was far from the most stellar display that manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed since his June appointment, but one he will remain equally proud of, as his side showed spirit to once again score in added time and claim all three points for the second weekend in the last three.

How did Spurs play vs Liverpool?

Having fought well with the travelling Reds early on in the encounter, the match was flipped on its head when Curtis Jones saw his challenge deemed sufficient for a red card, and the Liverpool-born midfielder was dismissed.

The Lilywhites would capitalise just ten minutes later, before being pegged back on the stroke of half time.

Spurs vs Liverpool head-to-head Result Home vs Liverpool - 30/09/2023 2-1 Win Away vs Liverpool - 30/04/2023 4-3 Loss Home vs Liverpool - 06/11/2022 2-1 Loss Away vs Liverpool - 07/05/2022 1-1 Draw Home vs Liverpool - 19/12/2021 2-2 Draw

Enjoying 65% of the ball, it actually seemed like the sending-off united Jurgen Klopp's men, forcing them into a compact unit with which the hosts struggled to break down. Despite that, raining down 24 shots helped to allow Alisson to flex his goalkeeping muscles, and prove once again why he is one of the best in the world, via Sofascore.

Aside from that, James Maddison also enjoyed a busy afternoon, with his 8.0 rating only bettered by Pedro Porro on the home side. However, despite the surprise standout, it could be argued that the main benefit to take from the match was Richarlison's performance, who seems to have found his home on the left wing.

How did Richarlison play vs Liverpool?

Although much of the coverage on the Brazilian in pre-season was surrounding his role in replacing Harry Kane up front, a similarly toothless start to the campaign quickly dispelled that suggestion, with Heung-min Son instead slotting into that role.

Having been forced to watch largely from the sidelines since his benching, his Australian boss sought to recall him on Saturday, instead opting to place the £90k-per-week dynamo out wide where he first earned success with Watford.

The 7.8 rating that was subsequently earned marked the venture as a huge success, with the 26-year-old managing two key passes, contributing with five shots, and sliding across a perfect trivela pass for Son's opener, via Sofascore.

He was a constant threat despite lacking the natural pace and trickery that a wide man would usually command, instead utilising his intelligence and physical attributes to keep Joe Gomez constantly engaged.

Given he came from the bench to score and assist against Sheffield United during their last home clash, perhaps this marks the true commencement of a career that once promised much after his £60m move from Everton.

Having scored just once all last season, it is easy to see why many rushed to write off Richarlison.

In fact, talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara even branded him the "flop of the season".

However, with the forward already over halfway towards reaching his tally of five league goal contributions, it certainly is set to be a far more promising term for the 46-cap international.

Especially if Postecoglou is to keep the relentless attacker in that left-wing position, which could prove a masterstroke.