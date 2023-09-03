Highlights Tottenham have just found a player who could give them the license to bin Richarlison for good.

Jamie Redknapp has described the lively player as a 'pocket rocket'

He was one of the stars of the show as Spurs defeated Burnley this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their unbeaten start to life under Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League this weekend, with the foundation for a truly terrific season already having been built after just five competitive matches across all competitions.

How did Spurs play vs Burnley?

Having swept aside Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth after their opening-day draw with Brentford, newly-promoted Burnley proposed a tricky challenge for the Lilywhites to navigate, given the energy and possession-based football they promised to bring in front of an electric Turf Moor crowd.

So, when they fell behind inside five minutes, fans likely feared the worst, especially after last campaign’s failures when facing teams they were expected to defeat. Under Antonio Conte they had surrendered points to Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton, Leicester City and more last term, two of whom fell to the drop.

However, the positive atmosphere already cultivated by the Australian coach helped the north London outfit overturn such a deficit, scoring five unanswered goals before the hosts snatched one back at the end.

The 5-2 scoreline was perhaps a tad harsh on the Clarets, but it marked yet another clinical offensive display from the visitors, who continue to go from strength to strength under the new boss.

Whilst there were numerous key contributors to such a fine win, Manor Solomon was a surprise one, who was at his creative best whilst making his full league debut since joining in the summer.

How did Manor Solomon play vs Burnley?

As someone likely brought in to pad out the substitutes bench, the £8m-rated whiz was thrown in at the deep end in the place of Richarlison, provoking a slight shuffle across the front line.

Heung-min Son deputised in place of the toothless Brazilian up front, with the former Fulham speedster taking up his role on the left flank.

This was a move that instantly bore fruit, given that the 31-year-old Spurs hero found the net on three occasions as a striker, taking home the match ball and spearheading his side’s emphatic victory.

Whilst the South Korean is certain to have stolen the headlines, and rightfully so, it did also mark an impressive display from Solomon on the wing, who assisted two of Son’s goals too.

This is emphasised through his 8.4 Sofascore rating, which was only bettered by the former Bayer Leverkusen star of anyone on the field.

Such a figure was largely upheld by his desperation to forge chances for his teammates, as he managed to pair an economical 91% pass accuracy with a whopping five key passes throughout his 68 minutes on the field.

Not only this, but he also won five of the seven ground duels he competed in whilst achieving success in three of the five dribbles he attempted, as if to emphasise a combination of intense work rate and incisive elegance.

It seems that the Lilywhites are potentially set to gain an upgrade on the ace who impressed during his spell at Craven Cottage, with pundit Jamie Redknapp having been particularly effusive in his praise: “Pocket rocket I would say, that’s what we used to call them in our day.

“Very explosive, he’s got five goals in five games, he’s full of confidence right now and he’ll be saying, ‘Bring it on’. He goes past people ever so well, he picks up good positions and this is what I like about him, he’s very composed. He’s a very adept finisher.”

Such a starring role in their final game before the international break will have handed Postecoglou a true selection headache, especially given the underperformance of Richarlison to start the season.

Last summer’s £60m signing would only score once in the league all last campaign, and has posted an abysmal 6.45 average Sofascore rating in the league thus far this term.

Given how Solomon’s introduction spurred such a dramatic and impressive victory, perhaps his continued presence in the starting line-up could finally see Richarlison permanently ditched, as it hopefully allows Son to continue to thrive through the centre.