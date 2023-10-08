Tottenham Hotspur once again showcased the immense progression already made under Ange Postecoglou, as they overcame great adversity on the road to record a well-earned 1-0 victory against Luton Town.

Having dominated the opening half, forging numerous chances without any reward, the game was turned completely on its head when the referee made the bold, but ultimately correct decision to hand Yves Bissouma his second yellow card.

Having been rightly booked earlier for quelling a counterattack, his second came following a slaloming run in which he weaved past three opposition players. Clearly expecting contact, the Mali midfielder threw himself to the ground on the edge of the box, turning back to the referee in expectation.

However, what came was instead his marching orders, and once again the Lilywhites were left with it all to do.

Fortunately, there is more than enough character in their squad to overcome seemingly any obstacle at the moment, and the quality shone through despite getting fortunate with a couple of huge misses from the hosts.

They rode their luck, but stars like James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr and Micky van de Ven all stood up and retained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Who played well for Spurs vs Luton?

Whilst the latter will steal the headlines for his winning goal and defensive solidity, it was an all-around effort to quell the muted threat of the Hatters whilst operating with just ten men.

However, unsurprisingly the former Leicester City maestro once again stood out, with Sofascore recognising another impressive contribution by handing him an 8.5 rating, the highest of anyone on the pitch.

A constant creative threat as always, the 26-year-old would record four key passes and created two big chances too. However, winning seven of the 11 duels he competed in also was indicative of someone who rose to the physical challenge posed, given he was fouled on four separate occasions.

Then, it must also be outlined how assured a presence their Argentinian defender offered, with his 106 touches and 90% pass accuracy marking an exemplary afternoon who continues to expel his once-reckless play style with each game.

Despite the praise rightly distributed across the side, it is also worth noting those that very nearly let them down. Obviously, Bissouma's thoughtless first half severely hampered his teammates, and yet it could be argued that Richarlison endured an even more torrid display.

Spurs' unbeaten run Result Luton Town (A) 1-0 W Liverpool (H) 2-1 W Arsenal (A) 2-2 D Sheffield United (H) 2-1 W Burnley (A) 5-2 W

The Brazilian was anonymous, profligate and an utter disappointment yet again, even seeing his time on the pitch cut short to readjust following the sending-off.

How did Richarlison play vs Luton Town?

Starting from the left wing, in a role where he had excelled the week earlier during their controversial win over Liverpool, it was expected that the 26-year-old would maintain his fine form and finally kick on after a year of struggling to establish himself in north London.

However, it arguably marked one of his weakest displays in front of goal, having missed two golden opportunities to put them in front.

The first saw Dejan Kulusevski flash a beautiful left-footed ball across the box, and admittedly Richarlison's anticipation was good. He was goal side of his full-back and looked certain to score. And yet, a complete misjudge saw him strike high and wide from close range, with the scores remaining level.

Spurs would continue to push, with Maddison creating this time, slipping the forward in behind. Although his shot had to be rushed, it marked another opportunity squandered, with his shot saved by the foot of the goalkeeper and cleared.

As if to further emphasise a tough afternoon, even their Italian shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario would record more touches (59) than the former Everton star (41), with Postecoglou's decision to sacrifice him more than merited.

Richarlison's 6.5 rating perhaps flattered his awful showing, which very nearly proved costly had Van de Ven not bailed him out. Not only was he profligate though, but he would also achieve 0% success with his two attempted dribbles, losing five of the nine ground duels he competed in, and losing possession 12 times, via Sofascore.

After such an abysmal performance, the former Celtic boss will certainly have reservations about starting him again once the international break concludes.

How has Richarlison played this season?

His performance may have been outstandingly poor with regard to his finishing, but this is a notion that has become frustratingly commonplace nowadays for the misfiring dud who was once so lethal on Merseyside.

In the season before the £90k-per-week flop would move to north London, the £60m striker scored ten and assisted five for a woeful Toffees side that narrowly escaped the drop. It was expected that Richarlison would therefore thrive when placed beside a better calibre of player, but that has clearly not been the case.

Last campaign saw the 46-cap finisher score just once across the entire league term, having only managed to match that tally thus far this year too. Such form was always bound to draw ridicule, with pundit Jamie O'Hara telling talkSPORT after yesterday's clash: "Terrible. He was bad. We are better without him. We are actually better with 10 men. We actually played better with 10 men after he came off. He is struggling, he really is."

This is a notion supported by journalist Ade Oladipo, who branded him "useless" for his lack of contribution after last season.

To truly outline just how toothless the 5 foot 10 flop has been, in the league he is averaging 2.3 shots per game, and yet conversely averages just 0.1 goals per game. Postecoglou cannot continue with such profligacy in his attacking areas, and had he not been saved by his centre-back, those missed chances could have proved costly.

Two favourable fixtures are now on the horizon for Spurs following the international break which the Australian will have his sights set on winning, before they once again face a tough run set to threaten that faultless record thus far.

Should their Brazil international retain his spot for these fixtures, it seems that their chances of winning will certainly take a hit.