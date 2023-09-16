Tottenham Hotspur are finally back in Premier League action, with the international break coming at the worst possible time to halt Ange Postecoglou's early momentum as their new boss. However, they could not have been handed an easier return fixture...

Who could start for Spurs vs Sheffield United?

Facing a Sheffield United side that have just one point after four games, the Blades have endured a torrid start to the season, whilst the Lilywhites have been flying. They will hope to maintain their unbeaten start at the hands of the visitors, with little needing to change from their recent win over Burnley.

However, the calibre of their opposition could play a role in the tactical thinking of their Australian coach.

Having already showcased his intelligence, and ability to switch players in and out depending on who they face, perhaps he could do so again in an effort to reignite the form of one of his faltering duds.

Spurs' last 5 Premier League Season's Position after 4 games Results after 4 games 2023/24 Second 3 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses 2022/23 Third 3 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses 2021/22 Seventh 3 wins, 0 draws, 1 loss 2020/21 Sixth 2 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss 2019/20 Ninth 1 win, 2 draws, 1 loss

All stats via WorldFootball

Heung-min Son may have starred up front last time out, slotting a hat trick against the Clarets, but with Richarlison a man in desperate need of a goal, there marks no better time to recall him. After all, the frustrations are building, as is the burden of his £60m price tag. It certainly is not aided by the vitriol thrown at him by the likes of RedMen TV's Chris Pajak, who branded him "useless" last year.

Although it might seem foolish to move the South Korean from a role in which he shone, perhaps starting the Brazilian could be a masterstroke in allowing him to recapture his form against a lesser side.

How is Richarlison playing?

After all, there is an immense player just waiting to be released in the 26-year-old, who continues to perform for Brazil, and shone with Everton before his move.

His final season at Goodison Park saw him score ten and assist five as the Toffees narrowly escaped the drop, with his performances allowing him to leave as a hero. However, ever since moving to north London, he has been nothing but a villain for his continued profligacy.

Just one league goal in the whole of the last campaign was a miserable return, and Postecoglou even saw fit to drop him after a similarly toothless start to this term, in favour of a natural left winger.

The £90k-per-week marksman is snatching at chances, with his manager speaking on his struggles: "Whatever Richy needs, we’ll help him get to the space he wants to. He was emotional after a game and that’s fine.

“We’ll provide all the support he needs. I’m sure every player in the dressing room is dealing with something. There’s always something that isn’t where you want it to be. It’s about keeping perspective and balance. That’s part of life.”

So, the expected ease of this game comes at a good time not just for the team but for Richarlison too, who even boasts a history of match-winning goals against them. His header in 2020 helped the Merseyside outfit to a slender 1-0 away win, with the hope being that this weak outfit can provide the foundation for him to finally kickstart his career in N17.

His past is strewn with goals and fine performances that have made him revered by most clubs he has played for. He will now be desperate to achieve the same endearment with Spurs, starting today with some goals.