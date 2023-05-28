Tottenham Hotspur travel to face their final Premier League game of the season, as one of few clubs left still with something to play for. Although at the start of the campaign many supporters might have been hoping to battle with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for top four, instead it is Aston Villa and Brentford, and another spot in the Europa Conference League at stake.

Standing in their way is the relegation-threatened Leeds United, who too are fighting for their lives under Sam Allardyce. The experienced boss was enlisted as a last-gasp attempt at securing safety, but now finds himself in the unfavourable position of chasing Everton as this final day kicks off.

The hosts need to beat Ryan Mason's men and rely on the Toffees to drop points at home to AFC Bournemouth, meaning they are expected to throw everything at the Lilywhites.

Such a gung-ho style will likely leave plenty of space for the visiting attackers, and therefore their caretaker manager should seek to hand Richarlison a start, as the man who could relegate the Yorkshire club and help out his former employers yet again.

Will Richarlison play vs Leeds United?

Since Mason's arrival the Brazilian has seen his time within the Spurs starting XI increase slightly, starting three of their last five games whilst also claiming his first league goal since signing last summer.

The £60m initially expended was hard to be seen as anything other than good business, given how he had thrived in a very poor team under Frank Lampard on Merseyside last season. His ten goals and five assists had guided them to safety, with his exit sanctioned to allow their "hero", in the eyes of former teammate Andros Townsend, to leave for greener pastures.

Yet it has been a trying year for his new club, with such uncertainty and various manager upheavals likely playing a huge part in his struggling form. Just a 6.72 average match rating this term, as per Sofascore, is a far cry from the 7.02 earned in that prior success at avoiding the drop.

However, when placed into a free-flowing side that is given the chance to express themselves, the £90k-per-week finisher has already proven his quality.

Roughly six months ago saw him shine up front for his country at the World Cup, where he would notch four goal contributions in as many games before their untimely exit at the hands of Croatia. Some of those finishes were truly exceptional too, with his acrobat strike against Serbia even winning goal of the tournament.

Former professional women's player Karen Bardsley would then suggest he had been "outstanding", thus cementing his stature as a fine striker when the conditions are favourable.

Fortunately for him, today is set to be one of the most pleasant situations for a forward all season, as the Yorkshire outfit will simply have to give everything. As a wily forward who operates best playing off the shoulder of another, he and Harry Kane could cause some serious damage in the pockets not just to Leeds' team, but to their Premier League status, firing them back down to the Championship.