Tottenham Hotspur are in search of a new manager, but given the failures of their previous three appointments, Daniel Levy cannot afford to just get in any old name.

It must be someone who is clearly capable of dragging this club towards a brighter future, boasting top tactical and man-management skills to elevate this current crop of players. As poor as they might have been throughout this campaign, there remains a level of quality amongst them that has been seldom visible all year.

The Lilywhites are also often unwilling to spend big in the way Manchester United or Chelsea do, so suggesting an entire squad overhaul this summer might seem unlikely.

Whoever comes in will have to deal with what is already in north London, making best use of those assets until a few transfer windows can pass by.

One such name who desperately needs a new lease of life injected into his career is Richarlison, who moved for a hefty £60m sum last summer and has struggled to impress.

A dogged and hard-working warrior of a forward, his versatility and tenacity lends to the suggestion that one day the 25-year-old could play a true starring role for this club.

Perhaps the man to unlock this potential could be managerial target Julian Nagelsmann, as his experience working with top forwards might prove imperative.

Of the many he has overseen, perhaps Thomas Muller's specialised role would suit the Brazilian more than any routine position.

How has Richarlison played this season?

The former Everton forward had joined with rave reviews from Merseyside, as one of the main reasons for their survival. With ten goals and five assists in the Premier League that year, there was hope that surrounded by an increased level of quality, these numbers would only soar.

However, as of May, the £90k-per-week dud has just one league goal all season.

Perhaps Nagelsmann could seek to shift his focus from just goalscoring, and instead into the Raumdeuter role that saw Muller earn such success. Loosely translating to 'space investigator', very few have the attributes to feature in such a niche position.

It requires someone to have the intrinsic qualities to roam from wide areas into pockets of space, thus acting as a poacher. Given Richarlison has never quite been a centre-forward or a winger, despite featuring in both positions, this seems like a perfect option.

Given the 33-year-old has featured 663 times for Bayern Munich, scoring 234 and assisting a further 255 despite never really being the most technically outstanding player, the similarities he shares with the ex-Watford star are startling. Both often look uneasy on the ball, almost out of control, but have the ability to sniff out danger in the area.

Given Nagelsmann coached the German international in 73 games, perhaps he will have picked up the key traits of the role that could transform the man recently dubbed a "flop" by journalist Zach Lowy. It could be just the recipe to finally revive Richarlison's dismal stay in the capital.