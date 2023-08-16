Highlights Tottenham's search for a Harry Kane replacement continues, leading them towards a £26m star with electric pace.

Also dubbed a 'phenomenon', the player certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Ange Postecoglou admires Richarlison but this move would be bad news for the Brazilian.

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a Harry Kane replacement rumbles on, as they contend with trusting the squad they already have, or reinvesting the funds gained.

Will Richarlison replace Harry Kane?

Ange Postecoglou has been vocal in his admiration for Richarlison, as someone who clearly aligns with his philosophy with regard to work ethic and the sacrifices he will make.

However, that cannot excuse the poor form in front of goal that the Brazilian suffered last term, which led to widespread ridicule.

Regardless of whether the Australian truly believes he is the man to lead the line for the foreseeable future, he clearly has alternative plans should this turn into a failed venture.

The latest of which were detailed by journalist Sacha Tavolieri earlier in the week, who wrote on Twitter: “Talks ongoing for Gift Orban to Tottenham Hotspurs. Still no official written offer sent today by Spurs but I’ve been told, it’s processing."

It is expected that Spurs will seek to pay around €30m (£26m) for the K.A.A Genk marksman according to previous reports.

How good is Gift Orban?

To swap the 26-year-old for the 21-year-old in question would be to trade out steely hard work and running for guaranteed goals.

After all, the Nigerian youngster has set Belgian football alight in his sole full year there, having posted 22 goal contributions in as many games last season. This is a trend he seeks to maintain, with five goals in four games already to start the current campaign.

No wonder he is drawing such intrigue.

With pace, power and proficiency in abundance, it is hard for fans not to be drawn to the promising marksman with all the attributes to star in English football.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig sought to outline just a few of these assets that suggest Postecoglou would be acquiring a gem already on the path towards stardom, as he branded him a “goal poacher” with “electric pace and acceleration” as well as “killer instinct & fantastic movement in the final third”.

Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck also singled him out for praise: “He’s a phenomenon and he will continue to be a phenomenon. I’ve said it five times and I’ll keep saying it.

“Even if he is no longer here, he will remain a phenomenon and I will continue to say that. He is 21 and remains a young guy. His hat-trick? That is nothing special in itself anymore, is it? This is normal for him. Gift Orban was hungry and showed his qualities once again, I keep calling him a phenomenon and that will not change.”

To compare these outstanding technical and physical assets with Richarlison, and the Brazil international does have a right to be worried.

Especially given the fact that he scored just one league goal all year most recently, with writer Andrew Gaffney suggesting he had been decidedly “toothless”.

Just 12 league starts did not aid this endeavour, but his 4% conversion rate paired with the fact he seldom created either (0.6 key passes per game), via Sofascore, made him almost useless when starting within Antonio Conte’s front three.

All this could be set to change should he hit the ground running in his new central striker role, but that could certainly be thwarted by the arrival of Orban, even if he is five years his junior.

Age offers no barrier to entry when they are as deadly as Orban, and should he translate his form straight into the English game, it would spell terrible news for Richarlison.

Once again he would find himself stuck to the bench, likely with added frustration due to the fact he is no longer a backup to the legendary Harry Kane, but instead some young upstart who is stealing his chance to be in the limelight.