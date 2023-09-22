Tottenham Hotspur have cruised through almost all of their Premier League matches thus far to open the season, but face a very difficult task this weekend as they travel to bitter rivals Arsenal.

Perhaps Ange Postecoglou, in an effort to add some more steel to his front line, could be best served unleashing Richarlison from the start once again.

How did Richarlison play vs Sheffield United?

Having started their clash last weekend with Sheffield United on the bench again, he was forced to watch his side endure a profligate game play out as he sat on the sidelines.

Patiently waiting until he was called upon, the Brazilian entered the field with just ten minutes left, seemingly with a determination to prove everyone who had rushed to criticise him wrong. After all, in the run-up to the clash, the 26-year-old had captured great media attention for admitting his mental struggles and the psychological help he sought to employ.

So, it was likely a welcome sight for most to see him head home a late equaliser to snatch what they thought would be just a point. However, he was far from finished.

Collecting a neat inside ball of Ivan Perisic, his outside-the-foot pass found Dejan Kulusevski, who would cut inside and fire home the winner. A quick turnaround completely instigated by Richarlison.

Having suffered greatly since moving to north London for a whopping £60m, perhaps handing him a solid run of starts off the back of such a performance could help hand him the show of faith needed to earn some consistency in front of goal.

Who should Richarlison replace?

Given he would score just one league goal in the whole Premier League season last year, it bodes well that he has scored again just five games into this campaign.

As a man who simply could not find the net no matter what, journalist Danny Hall even sought to mock one effort he had in an EFL Cup clash with the blades, suggesting rather than worrying the goalkeeper it instead "threatens the corner flag".

The £90k-per-week finisher clearly thrives off the backing of his manager though, outlining one experience with Marco Silva which helped him feel at ease and ready to develop: "He is always helping me out and I’ll continue to improve. Everyone can see my development here at Everton. Marco Silva has been really important in this aspect, he will show me videos of my performances, what I’ve done well and what mistakes I’ve made and how I can correct them."

However, if Richarlison is to earn a recall, one of the dangerous front four must drop out.

Although Heung-min Son struggled to shine on the weekend, his place is likely never really in threat due to his captaincy. Then, with Kulusevski scoring the winner, it would be harsh to then drop him too.

Starts Goals Assists Average Match Rating James Maddison 5 2 2 8.10 Manor Solomon 2 0 2 7.37 Dejan Kulusevski 5 2 0 7.40 Heung-min Son 5 3 0 7.72 Richarlison 3 1 1 6.88

Therefore, perhaps the South Korean could return to his more natural left wing, where he has terrorised the Gunners in the past on numerous occasions, allowing the former Everton marksman to replace Manor Solomon and start up front.

After all, they are unlikely to boast the control they have enjoyed in other matches with a visit to the Emirates. They need battlers, and people willing to rise to the occasion and give their all to claim something from the match.

So, who better than the hard-working ace with a point to prove and a chip on his shoulder? For his own confidence to build on his recent display, Richarlison must start.