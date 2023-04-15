So often this season Tottenham have been the comeback kings. Most notably they came from behind to beat Bournemouth earlier in the campaign, scoring late on to secure a 3-2 win.

Remarkably, the score was the same again on Saturday afternoon, just in favour of Gary O'Neill's men this time around, as the two sides played out yet another thriller.

A rare goal for Heung-min Son this term opened the scoring for Cristian Stellini's men but they were pegged back by a strike from Mathias Vina.

Dominic Solanke then gave the Cherries the lead shortly before half time, only for chaos to ensue at the death.

Forgotten man Arnaut Danjuma scored a late equaliser for the Londoners with just two minutes remaining but up popped Dango Ouattara five minutes into injury time to score a winner.

Spurs could well have won the game, however, if it wasn't for two moments that summed up Richarlison's career in north London.

What happened to Richarlison in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth?

The Brazilian is still to find the net in the Premier League since his mega £60m switch from Everton last summer and against the Cherries this weekend, the wide man thought he'd finally ended his drought.

The ball bounced favourably to Richarlison inside the penalty area before he superbly found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

There was then heartbreak again for the forward who unmarked from a late corner, somehow headed wide of the target from just six yards out.

It was a terrible miss and one that would have undoubtedly sealed all three points for the Lilywhites.

As it happened, that chance would come back to bite them when Ouatarra went up the other end and found the net himself.

Unsurprisingly, a number of supporters felt it was an opportune moment to have a pop at the Brazil international, with some of the most amusing reactions below...