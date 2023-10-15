Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a near-faultless start to the Premier League season, with Ange Postecoglou seemingly seeking to build upon such success with some January additions...

Who could Spurs sign in January?

With the summer window a largely profitable one for the new manager, welcoming stars like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, it is unparalleled the speed with which they have hit the ground running and kickstarted the new revolution.

The Lilywhites are once again at the apex of English football, and whilst it may not last forever, the former Celtic boss will be keen to continue their fine form at least for a few more months until he can begin dipping into the market once again for additional reinforcements.

One such name that refuses to go away is Santiago Gimenez, who they reportedly did try to sign throughout the summer.

Given how the Feyenoord star has started the new season, it is set to be a far more difficult switch now, with reports suggesting his price tag has risen to €50m (£43m). However, that has not clearly put off the north London outfit, who retain an interest in the Mexican marksman who could finally allow Postecoglou to ditch Richarlison.

How has Richarlison performed at Spurs?

Of all the good work performed by the Australian, his one struggle thus far has been in attempting to get his Brazilian striker firing once again.

Having inherited the former Everton man following the doomed Antonio Conte reign, who had been purchased for a mouth-watering £60m in 2022, just one league goal across the entire 2022/23 campaign was a torrid return for such a huge investment.

Whilst it could have been chalked up to the poor management throughout a tumultuous year, his start to the new term is suggestive that he is just not good enough for the level that Postecoglou will seek to take his new side, with the 26-year-old once again having scored just a sole goal despite raining down 2.3 shots per game, enduring a woeful 6% conversion rate, via Sofascore.

Who is Santiago Gimenez?

To trade such profligacy out for the ever-proficient Gimenez could prove revolutionary for the Lilywhites, who could get a huge injection of goals at the perfect time to spearhead the most unlikely of European pushes, or even more.

After all, the 20-cap ace would finish last term on an impressive 28 goals across all competitions, having shone on his debut season in the Netherlands, and yet still seems set to demolish that tally given his start to the new campaign.

His record of 12 goals and two assists across just eight appearances marks a phenomenal return, and one which was always bound to draw the interest of some European powerhouses. Given last term saw Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig suggest he was "on fire" for his goalscoring form, it remains to be seen how he might describe this even more impressive start.

However, the 6-foot forward offers far more than just cutting edge, with enough physicality to compete within the English game and a turn of pace to frighten defenders.

Postecoglou needs no reason to ditch Richarlison anyway, but acquiring an efficient and devastating finisher like Gimenez might just put the final nail in his coffin.