Leeds United could be set to secure a sensational summer coup, should they tempt the reigning European champions to offload one of their younger stars...

How much is Rico Lewis worth?

That seems to be what Daniel Farke is seeking to achieve, as he is reportedly battling with Southampton to tempt Manchester City's Rico Lewis to continue his fine development on loan at Elland Road.

This comes per a report in the Sunday Express [July 30, page 5], who suggest that loan offers have already been dismissed by Pep Guardiola, who will seek to give his 18-year-old gem additional playing time in the coming campaign (as relayed by HampshireLive).

That being said, if a good enough case can be put forward, perhaps the Whites could convince the Spanish boss that the full-back is best served to receive consistent play time as a starter under their stewardship for the season.

FootballTransfers value the teenager at just €13.4m (£11m).

How good is Rico Lewis?

Last year marked a true breakthrough season for Lewis, who put himself on the map for displacing Kyle Walker due to his adaptability within Guardiola's system.

Jamie Carragher outlined this back in January, noting:

"Pep Guardiola knows how good he is and every time I've seen him play this season, Kyle Walker brings a more dynamic style to his play but Guardiola wants control of the game. Right now, Rico Lewis is giving him that control because his game understanding is years beyond his age."

It was admittedly a convoluted one, but in the end bore fruit, as the Spaniard's side wrote their name in history by claiming a historic treble.

Their academy graduate would feature admirably throughout the term, with 14 Premier League appearances, five in the FA Cup and a further two in the Champions League, where he would score too.

As such, his trophy cabinet is already bursting at the seams despite his career only really just beginning.

Perhaps a stint in Yorkshire could help add some steel to his creative arsenal, forcing him to fight in the Championship to earn promotion, rather than cruising to comfortable victories at the Eithad. After all, he has already shown he boasts more than enough quality to dominate the second tier.

Across his 14 league appearances last season, the full-back, who would often find himself in midfield, posted a 91% pass accuracy alongside 0.9 key passes and 1.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

To sign someone of such creative quality in that role could even see Farke emulate Marcelo Bielsa's success with Ezgjan Alioski, who operated in similar channels despite being a left-back by trade.

During their 2019/20 promotion campaign, the North Macedonian stalwart posted eerily similar figures alongside his eight goal contributions.

Whilst his pass accuracy sat at a lowly 77%, he instead maintained 1.1 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore, which suggests that his role was a more offensive one where he would risk a loss of possession should it potentially forge a chance.

The 31-year-old was an all-action defender with that unique ability to invert, which Lewis could seek to replicate during a one-year stint under Farke.

Guardiola sought to compare him to another who enjoyed periods at both full-back and midfield, lauding Lewis:

"There are players who play for themselves really well, but he has the ability to make all the team play better. He has this ability and it's not easy to find it. He is our little Philipp Lahm."

With the foundations of a trophy cabinet that will one day rival the German legend, perhaps he could add another string to his bow by battling through the Championship and adding promotion to his ever-growing list of experiences.