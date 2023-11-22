Highlights Everton's recent 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules undid all of Sean Dyche's excellent work and put them back in the relegation zone.

The Premier League has been shrouded by controversy recently, with Everton's deduction and the vote on transfers between related-party clubs.

Everton could potentially benefit from the vote by having the ability to negotiate loan deals with other clubs owned by 777 Partners if their takeover is completed.

Everton recently felt the full force of the Premier League when they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The deduction put them back in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, and undid all of Sean Dyche's excellent work in the last month or so. Ready to go again after the international break, the former Burnley boss must simply pick up where he left off and guide the Toffees back on course for safety.

The off-field news hasn't stopped there, though, with Everton playing their part in even more Premier League controversy which has left many frustrated, including talkSPORT host Mark Goldbridge, who shared his thoughts.

Goldbridge criticises "ridiculous" Everton decision

The Premier League really never stops delivering drama, particularly after Everton's point deduction amid the ongoing investigation into Manchester City. On top of that, however, clubs have voted for and against transfers between related-party clubs. A ban on such transfers would leave the likes of Chelsea unable to deal with Strasbourg and Newcastle United unable to sign players from PIF-owned clubs. Meanwhile, if 777 Partners complete their takeover of Everton, they would have been unable to deal with the likes of Genoa and Hertha Berlin.

In the end, those aforementioned clubs needn't have worried, as the Premier League did not get enough votes in favour of a transfer block, with Everton, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley voting against a ban on loans, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Goldbridge reacted to the news of the vote, posting on X: "Ridiculous 7 Prem clubs voted against that loan between owned clubs deal."

Everton's potential advantage after the vote

The vote once again brings forth the question as to whether the Premier League needs an independent regulator rather than relying on the clubs to come to a decision. In the end, clubs in favour of the transfer block were just two votes away from it taking place, yet it is the eight clubs who voted against the block that will now benefit. It came as little surprise that Everton were among those, too.

The Toffees are currently the subject of an ongoing attempted takeover by 777 Partners. 777 Partners' portfolio includes seven other clubs and the advantage that Everton could now have is the ability to negotiate with those other clubs with far more ease, given their clear link. This could result in loan deals to and from sides such as Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, as Dyche looks to strengthen his side.

If 777 Partners do complete their takeover of the club and it is all wrapped up by January, then Everton will certainly be an interesting side to keep an eye on when it comes to transfer activity. Those at Goodison Park could have the chance to welcome a number of reinforcements.