Glasgow Rangers' troubles away from home continued as they failed to win on their travels yet again in the Premiership on Thursday evening.

Dundee took the lead via some clumsy defending from debutant Clinton Nsiala, who failed to properly clear the ball, allowing Oluwaseun Adewumi to slot home the opener.

The home side may well have had a penalty just before Vaclav Cerny netted an equaliser for the Light Blues, but that was as good as it got for Philippe Clement’s side during a drab 1-1 draw.

The Gers now find themselves trailing Celtic by 15 points. With the title all but done, what does Clement’s future look like?

There were very few positives to take from the draw, with far too many of the starting XI delivering poor performances all over the pitch.

Rangers away woes continue against Dundee

Hamza Igamane was given another start following his treble against Hibs last weekend, but he failed to offer anywhere near the same threat at Dens Park, registering zero shots and losing possession 25 times during his time on the pitch.

Clinton Nsiala was perhaps a surprise selection at centre-back, but due to injuries, Clement didn’t have much choice.

The youngster took a while to get into the game, but he finished with a pass success rate of 89% while winning 100% of his ground duels, indicating some quality.

Dundee vs Rangers - Key Statistics Stat Highest Ranked Accurate passes Robin Propper (75) Tackles Cesar Garza (7) Key passes Scott Tiffoney (3) Shots on target Vaclav Cerny (3) Ground duels won Cesar Garza (9) Via Sofascore

Arguably the worst player on the pitch was Ridvan Yilmaz, who was playing out of position on the right side of the defence due to James Tavernier missing out through injury.

Ridvan Yilmaz’s game in numbers vs Dundee

Defensively, the Turk was extremely poor. Not only did he win zero of the four total duels he contested, but the left-back managed to lose possession 19 times, failing to get the better of Adewumi on that side of the pitch.

Yilmaz is usually better going forward when operating in his usual position, but on Thursday evening, he looked a shadow of the player he looked during the stunning win against Celtic earlier this year.

Indeed, he attempted two dribbles, yet failed with both, while also delivering four crosses into the opposition box, but not one was accurate. If Clement was relying on Yilmaz to provide an extra attacking threat, then he failed to get it out of the former Besiktas gem.

Former footballer turned pundit Rory Loy criticised the player during the game, saying: "Ridvan Yilmaz has had a night to forget, it's not been great. He's playing on the wrong side, but he's made a few mistakes."

Injury problems haven’t helped Clement, but he cannot use that as an excuse, especially when Dundee could only name seven substitutes for the match, with two being goalkeepers due to their own injury problems.

Patrick Stewart now faces a decision. Does he relieve Clement of his duties? Or will the new CEO stick with the Belgian?

If he does, the next few months could be interesting indeed.