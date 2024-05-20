Chelsea could be set for more high earner departures this summer following Thiago Silva, with one pundit making a massive claim as the season came to a close on Sunday.

A Premier League final day win over Bournemouth ensured that Chelsea will definitely be playing European football next season. Which competition that will be in remains to be seen. As it stands, sixth place (where they finished) is set to take part in the UEFA Conference League, but that will be boosted up to Europa League football should Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final next week, something that they are strong favourites to do.

It is reward for a major turnaround at Chelsea, who won their final five Premier League games in a row to bolt up the table and leapfrog both Newcastle United and Manchester United, a scenario that seemed unlikely, bordering on impossible, just two months ago.

There is certain to be more upheaval this summer, and Thiago Silva has already confirmed he will be leaving the club, sharing a teary address after the final whistle at the Stamford Bridge, later saying:

"I’m not a superhero, but in those moments the fans chant my name, I felt like one. No matter if I was tired or if I was feeling a little bit down in the game, as soon as I heard the chants I felt re-energised. "That sensation, that emotion, I don’t really know how to explain it. It’s amazing and made me feel like I could save the team, like nothing bad was going to happen in the game. "In this sense, Chelsea is special. That’s why even though I was here for four years, it has felt like a lifetime. Not bad for someone who was only coming for a season!"

Pundit predicts major departure to follow

TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand has since claimed that Mauricio Pochettino will not remain as Chelsea coach beyond this summer. After a tough start, the Argentine has turned things round in west London and finished the season strongly. However, he went down the tunnel before the lap of honour took place on Sunday, prompting more speculation about his future.

Mauricio Pochettino's first season at Chelsea Games 51 Win % 53% Points per game 1.78 Finals reached 1

Now, Ferdinand has claimed it is unlikely he stays: “From what I’m hearing about Mauricio Pochettino, I’m not sure he’s going to be there at Chelsea. The mutterings I’m hearing coming out, I don’t know if it’s going to end well there."

It would be an expensive decision to sack the Argentine, with Pochettino believed to earn around £10.4m a year, or £200,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and still having a year left to run, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Just as he seems to be getting a tune out of the players signed by the owners, potentially getting rid now seems a strange choice as well as an expensive one.