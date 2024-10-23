Rio Ferdinand was left impressed by one Aston Villa star after their 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Villans continued their excellent start to life back in Europe’s biggest competition, as they made it three wins from three games.

Aston Villa unstoppable in the Champions League

Villa came into this third game of the competition having already beaten Young Boys and Bayern Munich, and they continued their impressive start by brushing aside Bologna. Goals from John McGinn and Jhon Duran sent the Midlands side to the top of the Champions League phase, as they are yet to concede a goal in the competition.

After the game, Unai Emery was full of praise for his side, as he believes they are “playing seriously” and his team is now progressing: "We are playing seriously; we are playing focused and responsible, and the team is progressing and mature in everything.

"We tried to break the press, man to man. We conceded some things in the first 15 minutes but then reacted very well. It is always difficult at home in Europe. We have had to try and be consistent in our gameplan for 90 minutes, and I think we did that today."

Meanwhile, former Premier League defender Matthew Upson says Villa are a team that is “only going forwards,” and it is an “exciting time” for the club: "I just think it's amazing how Villa have started. They are in a good place.

"Morgan Rogers is another piece of really shrewd recruitment. Where they see a fit for a player, they bring them in, and it doesn't matter what club they have been at. He is a young player, but there is so much talent around him. It is a squad that can grow, and having experienced players like Tyrone Mings coming back from injury is great. Under Emery, they are only going forwards, so we are all really keen to see where they end up."

The praise from last night’s performance doesn’t stop there, as TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand was left impressed by one Villa individual who he spoke to after the match.

Ferdinand wowed by Villa's Tielemans after Bologna win

Speaking on TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand believes Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans has gone “to another level” under Emery’s management. The Belgian, who has been dubbed an “outrageous” talent by scout/writer Jacek Kulig in the past, has been a key player for the Villans so far this season.

Tielemans, who is on a weekly wage of £150,000 at Villa Park, has started all eight Premier League games, as well as all three Champions League games, during which he has scored one goal and grabbed four assists combined. The 27-year-old struggled for regular game time last season but is now becoming an important player under Emery, and Ferdinand believes his game has gone to a new level.

Ferdinand told Tielemans in an interview after the match: “You personally seem to have gone to another level now. I think you are playing at a real high standard, your ball retention; when you are pressed, then you are able to resist that and break the lines.”

Youri Tielemans' performance vs Bologna Minutes played 78 Expected goals 0.05 Expected assists 0.10 Touches 60 Passes 39/47 (83%) Key passes 1 Dribbles attempted (succ.) 1 (1) Ground duels (won) 6 (4) Aerial duels (won) 2 (2)

Tielemans will be keen to continue this fine form he is showing as Villa look to continue their push-up the Premier League table when they host Bournemouth this weekend.